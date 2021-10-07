Related news

Patrick Reed has been hospitalized in Houston after bilateral pneumonia was diagnosed. The 32-year-old golfer has been admitted since last Friday and it has already been confirmed that he will not play this week on BMW Championship, the second playoff of the FedEx Cup.

The Texan golfer himself has sent a message from The Methodist Hospital (Texas, United States), for which he also has some nice words for his staff for the excellent treatment he has been receiving since he was hospitalized last weekend.

“I update the information for everyone. To start with, thanks for the support. The good news is that my ankle is fine. The bad news, that I am in the hospital with bilateral pneumonia. I am on my way to recover and once I agree with the doctors. I will focus my return. I wish you all the best and I am looking forward to being back, “said Patrick Reed.

This truncates his plans for the end of the year. He will not be ready for the final event of the PGA Tour, who only dispute the top 30 in the FedEx Cup classification. Patrick Reed was 22nd so far, but this Monday ends The Northern Trust, which could not finish on Sunday due to weather conditions, and this will alter the ranking.

In fact, on Thursday Patrick Reed was released from The Northern Trust due to an ankle injury, although the PGA Tour did not provide further explanations about the Texas golfer’s condition or how it had occurred. Later his hospitalization for bilateral pneumonia was known.

Ryder cup

On the horizon is also the Ryder cup. The top six ranked USA they become part of the team. The Texan was ninth so his chances of entering are on the low at the moment, as the chosen ones will be known after this week’s BMW Championship. To the winner of the Masters In 2018, he only has the path of being chosen by his captain, but the scenario does not present well for him.

