Press release

DAZN, the global sports streaming platform, will offer live and exclusively on December 29 an exciting event for boxing fans: the fight between Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KO), and Ryōta Murata (16-2, 13 KO). The evening, in which the world middleweight titles (WBA-IBF) will be unified, will be held at the Super Arena in Saitama, which borders the hometown of Murata, Tokyo, the capital of a country, Japan, in the that boxing has established itself as one of the benchmark sports.

Exclusive boxing content on DAZN

Golovkin, considered one of the most dominant middleweights in boxing, has not stepped into a ring for almost a year, when in December he beat Kamil Szeremeta in seven rounds. Now, he’s back to stake the IBF media crown against the Japanese boxer, Olympic gold medalist and two-time WBA middleweight champion. Murata will put on the gloves for the first time in two years, as his last fight was in 2019, in which he beat Canadian Steven Butler by TKO in the fifth round, which earned him to retain his then regular WBA title. However, that changed in early 2021 when the WBA elevated Murata to super champion after vacating the Canelo Álvarez belt to move up to super middleweight.

Golovkin has shown his satisfaction after confirming the date of the fight: “I am very excited to bring the Big Drama Show to Japan, a country where boxing is very popular. Ryōta Murata has been an exceptional champion. It’s going to be a special night when we meet in the ring to unify our titles. We are going to give the fans a great fight ».

For his part, Murata is certain that this fight can mark a before and after in his professional career: “I feel like my entire amateur and professional boxing career has been a preparation for this fight against Gennadiy Golovkin. This fight will determine my place in the middleweight division and in boxing history. Golovkin has long been the standard-bearer for the middleweight division. For me, he remains undefeated. I have great respect for him. It has been almost two years since my last fight, due to the pandemic, but I have taken advantage of that time, working very hard with my coaches to improve my physical condition and add more power to my shots. I am very proud that Japan is hosting this fight. It’s a great honor for me”.

Great expectation

The evening can be followed live and on demand worldwide exclusively on DAZN (with the exception of Japan and Kazakhstan). This is a long-awaited battle for the fans and represents a great finishing touch to close the powerful boxing program that DAZN will offer in these last months of the year. It also coincides with an important milestone: the anniversary of the global platform, one year since the service was launched in more than 200 countries and territories in December 2020.