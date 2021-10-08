A night with big names and hot fights is approaching, from the hand of Argentina Boxing Promotions by TyC Sports. Argentine super bantamweight champion, Buenos Aires Pablo Gómez, will face the rising Chaco Leandro “El Pumita” Silva, in dispute for the South American bantamweight title, which is vacant, in the stellar fight of the evening that will take place this Friday, October 8 , at the Polideportivo Municipio Malvinas Argentas, in Los Polvorines, province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, in a new production of Argentina Boxing Promotions, by Mario Margossian, which will be broadcast live through TyC Sports starting at 21, for Argentina and all of America. TyC Sports Play will start at 19:30.

In a meeting that is expected to be exciting, Gómez (13-10-2, 1 KO), current national champion of super bantamweight and former South American and Latin bantamweight monarch, will seek to regain the crown against the rising Silva (7-6-3, 4 KOs), N ° 3 of the Argentine bantamweight ranking, who arrives at his best after beating important rivals, and goes for his first belt.

On Thursday afternoon, all the protagonists passed the weigh-in ceremony at the Argentine Boxing Federation (FAB), leaving everything ready for their duel. The first was Gómez, who weighed 53,400 kg. -117.7 lbs.-. After that, Silva registered 52,800 kg. -116.4 lbs.

At 30, Gomez is the classic example of a boxer with a “lying record.” After an uneven start, he redirected his career. He accumulated seven consecutive victories, highlighting that of July 28, 2018 when he dethroned Carlos Sardínez from the South American bantamweight title and also took away his undefeated. A year later, he resigned the crown in a close decision against Luciano Baldor, in a unification with the national belt.

However, on the following December 21, he achieved his greatest triumph by beating double world champion Omar Narváez in a split decision, for the Latin bantamweight title of the International Boxing Federation (IBF). In his last presentation, on July 10, he dethroned Ernesto Franzolini as a visitor in a unanimous ruling of the Argentine super bantamweight title in Pinamar, and seeks a new consecration.

Opposite will be the stinging Silva. A year younger, he also has outstanding triumphs. He knocked out Luciano Baldor himself, among others, and his defeats have only been against champions, such as against Fernando Martínez -twice- and Sardínez, among others. But his most salient result came on January 8 last when he retaliated against Junior Zárate -who had beaten him twice- in a split ruling. On March 26 he knocked out Santiago Prado in the fourth round and comes in the best moment of his career.

The authorities designated by the FAB are: the referee will be Daniel Bogado. The judges will be Javier Geido, Héctor Miguel and Hugo Vainesman. The supervisor will be Jesuan Letizia.

Quintana-Stoduslky in the semi-star

In the semi-star combat of the night, the Latin and rising Buenos Aires champion Agustín “Sugar” Quintana (14-1-1, 10 KOs) will face the San Luis Esteban “El Turco” Stodulsky (9-11-3-1 sd, 1 KO ), in the lightweight category and eight rounds.

Quintana stopped the scale at 61,100 kg. Meanwhile Stodulsky charged 61,200 kg.

At age 25, Quintana has become one of the national boxing figures. After reigning as fedebol monarch and obtaining important triumphs, on June 25 he knocked out Claudio Daneff in the seventh round and dethroned him from the lightweight Latin title of the World Boxing Council (WBC). Such a victory over the current national champion, led him to be ranked No. 1 in the Argentine ranking of the category.

Now, he will face Stodulsky, three years older, a double challenger for the South American title, who has faced many of the best in the country. His rivals include names such as Emiliano Domínguez, Alan Luques Castillo, Javier Clavero, Rodrigo “La Hiena” Barrios and he has never been knocked out. In his last fight, on July 17 he beat Leonel Laciar in a unanimous decision and goes by surprise.

Ayala-Scaringi II and much more

Beyond the stellar duels, an attractive program completes the card. In the main complementary combat, the missionary Cristian “Azteca” Ayala (4-1-1, 1 KO) will face the Buenos Aires Miguel Scaringi (6-2, 3 KOs), in the welterweight category, at six rounds, after the December 11 last, Scaringi will overcome him in a split decision after four laps at Garín, Buenos Aires.

Ayala registered 66,350 kg., While Scaringi registered 66,150 kg.

In the light fly division, the Buenos Aires Oriana “La Terrible” Sánchez (1-1) will collide with the Cordovan Dayana “La Indiecita” Loyola (0-0-1), four chapters away.

Sánchez weighed 48,800 kg., While Loyola gave 49 kg.

Finally, off television, at cruiserweight, complete the Mar del Plata César “El Salvaje” Reynoso (89,300 kg. And 16-16-4, 8 KOs) against Santa Fe Ramón Guidetti (87,950 kg. And 5-20-5, 1 KO), to six episodes.

Promotional First Boxing

From 19:30, five amateur matches will be played as part of the First Promotional Boxing cycle, live on TyC Sports Play. Outstanding amateur fighters from the area will cheer on the professional preview for the second consecutive week.