A few weeks ago, Araceli Ordaz Campos, better known in the entertainment world as Gomita, used her social networks to denounce the physical and psychological abuse to which she has been subjected by her father, Mr. Alfredo Ordaz Barajas, who came to brutally beat her, just like her mother.

All members of the family took a position on the matter. First it was his brother Fredy Ordaz, better known as Lapizito, who assured that he never found out about the issue, because he was not at home when it happened. Later, her mother, Elizabeth Campos, broke the silence and thanked her for the support and messages that her followers have sent her.

The only one who had not given any statement was the perpetrator. However, during the program Es Show, the Multimedia Board gave its first interview regarding the accusations of domestic violence and the restraining orders that it has to stay away from Gomita and his wife.

According to his statements, he did not speak before the matter due to a family agreement they have, which consists of not granting interviews to the media or uploading any video on private issues, although he understood what his daughter Araceli did, well, he said “She is already old enough to make her own decisions.”

To express question about the beatings that he gave to his family and the fear that his children feel for this situation, he assured, with a broken voice, that he has never thought of hurting them. However, at no time did he deny the actions for which he is accused.

“The first person who wants the best for them is me. At no time, whatever happened, have I thought of retaliating against them. The people I love the most in this life are my children and my wife. It gives me a lot of feeling that these situations, that maybe now that Gomita is an old person, he will forget where we come from ”, declared Ordaz Barajas.

Later, he pointed out that he never hit Gomita, despite the fact that in the Instagram stories in which he denounced the abuse, scratches and redness were observed on his face, in addition to the fact that the Public Ministry (MP) recorded it when registering the complaint in her against.

“The fact that she right now makes notes or makes comments saying that they are afraid because I can do something to them, because it does give me a lot of regret because I started with them from nothing,” he remarked.

Ernesto Chavana, host of the show, granted him a redemption with this interview, because, he said, he sought to clarify the matter “and do not have an image that is not the correct one of Alfredo.” Given these statements, the representative also thanked the space and asked his family to see these statements to reiterate his regrets.