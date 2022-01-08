Gomita reveals that she lost 13 kilos, looks and feels fantastic | INSTAGRAM

The popular conductive of TV, Araceli Ordaz Campos, better known as Gomita, shared the progress that her transformation has had, let’s remember that she underwent a procedure and that she is also taking care of her diet and physical activity to be healthy and fit.

This time we will address a video that he shared through his Instagram official in which he wanted to demonstrate this great change, he has already lost more than 13 kilos and it feels and looks fantastic, despite all the negative comments and how many thought it wouldn’t make it.

Of course, some others still continue with the negativity, assuring that without the help of the doctors they would not have been able to achieve it, but still others recognize the effort what you’re doing and how good it looks.

In the clip we could see her wearing a set of clothing very elegant and cute that fits her perfectly, a great body and of course that cheerful and winning attitude that she has.

At the moment he weighs a little more than 68 kilos, but his goal is to go down a little more and of course stay, the real challenge will be to continue with the discipline that has taken her to where she is today, looking incredible and shutting her mouth.

Gomita looks better and better, despite the negative comments she is still well focused.

In addition, we know that being overweight is not good for health, so she decides that she does not want to return to that, wants to have a healthier life and will continue to strive to achieve it, many advised her not to have surgery and we already saw how well it is working for you.

We also know that the procedure was performed in Venezuela and that from the first month he began to notice differences, managing to lose seven kilos and now practically double, a very remarkable achievement that seems to be benefiting him a lot in his life, both personally, emotionally and physically and practically in every way.

The comedian also enjoys sharing some beauty tips and practicing her influencer skills by sharing some stores where she gets her favorite products, as well as giving advice on how she is achieving her goals, something that her fans thank her for.