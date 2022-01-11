01/11/2022 at 20:00 CET

.

Gonzalo villar, from Roma, is very close to joining the Getafe discipline, according to . from sources from the Madrid entity, which negotiates with the Italian club the arrival of the Murcian midfielder.

Villar, 23, is just having continuity this campaign in Roma, with which he has only played six games this season, all in the Conference League and none in the League, despite counting twelve calls.

The little participation of Gonzalo Villar this season, under the orders of Jose Mourinho, contrasts with the one he had last season, in which he played 47 games and scored a goal with the Portuguese Paulo Fonseca on the bench.

The incorporation of a midfielder is a priority for Getafe and for his coach, Quique Sánchez Flores, who is looking for new variants for his midfield, for which he has fixed the Uruguayan Mauro Arambarri and the Serbian Nemanja Maksimovic and with less prominence to the Portuguese Florentino Luis.

The possible arrival of Gonzalo Villar could mean the departure of another midfielder, David Timor, which hardly counts for Quique. In fact, he hasn’t played in the league for two and a half months, and his last official match was on December 16 in the Copa del Rey against Atlético Baleares.

Another Roma footballer who interests Getafe, and who the Madrid club has asked about, is striker Borja Mayoral, who has only played eleven games this season and a total of 248 minutes.

His arrival, or that of any other striker, is subject to the possible departure of Mexican José Juan Macías, currently the fifth forward of the Azulona squad.