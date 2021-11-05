The pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced a pill experimental to treat coronavirus that says reduce the risk of hospitalization and death in nearly 90 percent among people infected with the virus.

A HOPE against COVID-19

Pfizer published this Friday the preliminary results of the studies he conducted with this drug out of a total of 775 adults.

The study concluded that patients who took the medicine of the company along with another antiviral had an 89% reduction in their combined rate of hospitalization or death later, compared to patients who took a placebo.

The drug It is designed to prevent the virus from making copies of itself and invading the infected, according to the company, which specified that, although the details of the study have not yet been published, they will be sent as soon as possible to regulatory institutions.

?? This is amazing news. My overall feeling was one of relief, has it been a long road ??, Annaliesa Anderson, chief scientist for Pfizer’s division of bacterial vaccines and hospital medicine, told The Washington Post,

Anderson, who is leading the research and has been working on the drug since January 2020, explained that he learned about the success of the drug. drug last Wednesday and that his heart “quickened.”

Pfizer’s management said the company seeks “protection and treatment” against covid-19 in every way. “We have the vaccine for protection and now we have the opportunity to receive treatment,” he said.

Pfizer It has already started manufacturing the drug and plans to produce more than 180,000 pill packs by the end of this year.

The company is working to rapidly achieve production of at least 21 million packages with the drug in the first half of next year, with a total production of 50 million packages in 2022, according to the Post.

The health authorities of the United Kingdom announced this Thursday the approval of the use of the first antiviral pill against covid-19, molnupiravir, developed by the American pharmaceutical companies Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutic, and that it can be used in patients who have tested positive and who have at least one risk factor for developing a serious disease.

Pfizer has not disclosed the price of its drug.

