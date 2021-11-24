President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that it had been administered an experimental nasal coronavirus vaccine, three days after receiving the booster shot.

Russia is facing its worst increase in infections and deaths since the pandemic began and is struggling to overcome widespread doubts about vaccines.

Putin was vaccinated with Sputnik V, the nationwide COVID-19 vaccine developed in Russia, in the spring.. On Sunday, he said he received a booster shot of Sputnik Light, the one-dose version of the jab, and said he wanted to participate in the test of the version. nasal of Sputnik V.

Denis Logunov, deputy director of Gamaleya Center funded by the Russian state that developed Sputnik V, it told Putin on Sunday that the nasal vaccine has yet to go through clinical trials and is currently being tested “mostly off-label,” on members of the center’s staff. .

I agree with you scientific protocols Established, the vaccine will have to go through several phases of testing, including those involving thousands of people, to establish that its use is safe and effective.

Last month, the Russian Ministry of Health gave the green light to the first trials of the Sputnik V nasal form among 500 volunteers, but it was not immediately clear if it had already started.

Putin told a government meeting on Wednesday that “exactly six months after vaccination, my protective (antibody) titers have decreased, and specialists recommended the revaccination procedure, which I did.”

He said that he did not experience any unpleasant effects after receiving the nasal vaccine.

Russia is still affected by Covid-19

In recent weeks, Russia has been swept away by its highest rise in COVID-19, with officials regularly recording record numbers of new infections and deaths.

The increase came amid low vaccination rates and lax public attitudes toward taking precautions. Less than 40% of Russia’s nearly 146 million people have been fully vaccinated, even though the country approved a nationally developed COVID-19 vaccine months earlier than most of the world.

Russians are currently offered four domestically developed vaccines, with Sputnik V and Sputnik Light dominating the market. Data on the efficacy of two others, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac, have not yet been published; Like Sputnik V, these two injections have received regulatory approval before completing the late-stage trials necessary to establish their efficacy in preventing disease.

Russia’s Health Ministry is expected to approve a version of Sputnik V for teens ages 12 to 17 on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told Putin during the government meeting.

The immunization campaign in Russia has been hampered by widespread indecision about vaccines. A poll released by independent pollster Levada Center earlier this month showed 45% of Russians were unwilling to receive domestically developed vaccines.

