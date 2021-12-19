The World Health Organization (WHO) authorized on Friday the emergency use of a vaccine against coronavirus developed by the American Novavax and the Serum Institute of India, paving the way for their inclusion in the program supported by the UN to distribute vaccines against the disease in poor nations.

The vaccine, known as CovavaxTM, is the ninth that receives authorization for emergency use by the WHO, and that represents a vote of confidence for Novavax that could also mean that the vaccines will be accepted by some countries that allow the entry of tourists who are only inoculated with WHO-approved vaccines.

The Serum Institute is producing the vaccine developed by Novavax and a big question is how much supply can you ship, and when. The vaccine has long been expected to help increase supply internationally, as injections require only refrigerated storage, an attractive option for low-income countries compared to other vaccines that require very cold storage.

“This inclusion aims to increase access to vaccines, particularly in low-income countries, of which 41 have not yet been able to vaccinate 10% of their population, while 98 nations have not reached 40%,” commented Dr. Mariangela Simao, deputy director general of the WHO for access to medicines and health products, referring to the great inequality regarding access to vaccines between rich and poor countries.

The program COVAX backed by the UN, which sends vaccines against the covid-19 to many poor countries, has agreements to receive 1.35 billion Novavax vaccines produced by the Serum Institute, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer licensed to produce them.

Vaccines against the coronavirus train the body to recognize the virus by detecting the protein of the spike that covers it, but the one developed by Novavax acts very differently from the most commonly used vaccines.

It is a protein vaccine, made with older technology It has been used for years to produce other types of vaccines. Novavax, based in Maryland, uses genetic engineering to grow harmless copies of the coronavirus spike protein in insect cells. Scientists extract and purify the protein and then mix it with a chemical that supports the immune system.

The launch of the vaccine Novavax it was put off for months due to problems producing it on a large scale. The complete regimen requires two doses.

