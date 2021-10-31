First defense of the title of champion of Spain and first revalidation achieved. Jon Míguez (24 years old) has had no rival this Saturday night in the Santander Sports Palace, better known as The whale, in the revalidation of the title of the champion of Spain that he conquered for the first time last April in Cullera against Ricardo Roser. The fighter of Castro Urdiales he has achieved his 15th victory and his seventh KO.

Already from the first round, in a fight agreed to ten rounds of three minutes each, the local boxer was far superior, dominating the center of the ring, sending good lefts and punishing the waterline of a rival who in no moment he was a considerable opponent to that of MGZ.

In the second round, and when it seemed like Valero accelerated his actions, Míguez threw a quick combination of hands that surprised the Saragossa, finishing with a left to the chin that sent him to the mat and knocked him out. At first it seemed that Valero was catching air before getting up, but the referee applied the count to him and he no longer got up. At 32, Valero adds another defeat. He has 10 wins, 3 of them by KO, but of his seven losses, six are via chloroform, which should give you pause.

My respects to Jonathan who agreed to come and we must congratulate him. I worked hard and it went well and to continue, there is no other

Champion detail, from Goodboy that he wore in his shorts, Míguez approached Valero’s wife to ask for forgiveness and he, already recovered, asked to put the Spanish champion belt on a Míguez who before him micro of Carlos Utrilla of the Spanish Boxing Federation (FEB) He was as accurate as when it came to putting out hands. “My respects to Jonathan who agreed to come and we must congratulate him. I worked hard and it went well and to continue, there is no other choice. The first round was trial and error, trying not to rush us and make a foolish mistake. Already in the second, he is a warrior and I knew that he would come for the fight “, he declared at the beginning, before explaining the moment in which he went to apologize to Jonathan’s wife:” It is a sport and it gave me a little of thing and you have to be respectful, “he explained excitedly.

Now, Míguez goes back to work in the gym, waiting for what his promoter, MGZ, sends him. “Every fight is a new challenge and I work for it. We, what the promoter sends us and to continue working ”.

This combat was the icing on the cake of the stop in Santander of the FEB ProBoxing Circuit, which previously saw the victory of Jokin Garcia by technical KO in the third round against the Ukrainian Yevhen Kostenko, of the Colombian resident in Castro Urdiales Santiago Vanegas by unanimous decision against the Italian of Milan Andrea Lo Sicco and the boxer born in the Dominican Republic Saul Luna before the veteran, 40 years, Artem Ayvazrdi by split decision.

Read also Celes Piedrabuena

Read also Celes Piedrabuena

Read also Celes Piedrabuena



