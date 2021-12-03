It is no secret to anyone that the good genes and talent of Lucero and Manuel Mijares were inherited from their youngest daughter, Lucerito, who has surprised everyone with her charisma and talent.

And it is that at 16 years of age, the young woman has surprised to appear next to her famous parents on more than one occasion, as she has inherited their great talent and personality.

Related news

Although she has been criticized by those who claim that she could not obtain the good genes from her mother, the young woman has tried to make a career in musical theater.

The young woman has participated in one of her favorite productions, “La caula de las locas”, that before she had to return to the United States to continue her studies.

The young woman inherited her parents’ talent. Photo: IG / luceromijaresoficial

And it is that the singers have tried to maintain a very cordial relationship for the well-being of their children, and their most recent participation in the reality show “El resplandor” proves it.

Lucero and Manuel Mijares ended their 14-year marriage in 2011, and shortly thereafter she began a relationship with businessman Michel Kuri, nephew of businessman Carlos Slim.

But now, it has been another member of the Mijares – Hogaza family, and it is the first-born of the marriage, the 20-year-old young man: José Manuel.

The attractive son of Lucero and Manuel Mijares

It was in 1997 when the Mexican stars decided to unite their lives in marriage, and throughout 14 years, they were one of the strongest couples in show business.

It was on November 12, 2001, when they received the stork for the first time, and it was a male whom they decided to name José Manuel Mijares Hogaza.

The young man is four years older than Lucerito. Photo: Televisa.

The famous performers of the “Privilege of Command” have always driven the wishes of their children, but their eldest son has decided to live out of the spotlight.

There have been few images of the currently 20-year-old young man, since his life has been far from music or acting, but at some point he appears in that of his parents.

Although he has not wanted to pursue a professional career, he has inherited a love for music just like his parents, because he has shared his passion for different musical instruments.

José Manuel has been by the side of his parents. Photo: YouTube

At 20 years of age, the young man has shared that he knows how to play drums, bass and guitar, and on one occasion or another he has accompanied his parents in their presentations.

Physically the young man is quite a heartthrob because he is very similar to his mother, who is known as the “Bride of America”, as they have light brown hair.

So far it is known that like his younger sister, José Manuel is studying music in the United States, and fans hope to see him at some point in projects.

At 20, the young man has shown his passion for music. Photo: IG / oficialmijares

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE