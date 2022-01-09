Daddy Yankee worries fans Close your accounts!

The famous singer Daddy Yankee has worried his fans a lot lately and is that with the rumors of his retirement each event is an alarm and recently he has even closed his social networks.

That’s right, the reggaeton Daddy Yankee surprised his millions of admirers on social networks and it is that without any explanation, he deleted his accounts from Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, reinforcing speculation about a possible withdrawal.

The singer deleted his accounts after having shared a controversial message, which raised many doubts among his followers, although so far none have been resolved by the artist or by his label, which Raphy Pina owns.

It should be noted that as we mentioned, the closure of his social networks, occurs in the media of rumors that affirm that the 45-year-old singer is already thinking about his retirement.

The closure of the Daddy Yankee accounts has caused many of his fans to speculate about a possible retirement.

And it is that as you may remember, it had previously been announced that Daddy Yankee worried his followers by announcing his possible retirement from music, this during the Billboard awards ceremony.

‘The maximum leader’ announced that he was about to start his tour, which would be ‘The last’, of which he would announce the dates in 2022.

With much respect to all of you. Thanks a lot! I have no other words and enjoy my latest musical round that comes out there, “said the singer who raised suspicions about his retirement from music.

Prior to the closing of his accounts, the exponent of urban music Daddy Yankee, shared a message that has divided comments.

At first they thought it was a new album or a new stage for the singer, without imagining that everything would be erased later.

This is how the last publication of the singer consisted of two photographs, one in which a white van was apparently vandalized.

In addition to a second shared photograph that consisted of red text with a black background:

I was born on February 3, I was reborn on January 6. The woman came looking for me to make me her prisoner, “the publication reads.

Even many of his followers affirm that the publications and the elimination of Daddy Yankee’s accounts is an advertising strategy for an upcoming project.

On the other hand, various sectors of critics consider him the King of Reggaeton, for being one of the pioneers of the birth of the genre during the 1990s and having popularized it in Latin America and the rest of the world, after having established himself as one of the most respected and influential artists on the Latin street circuit.

In the same way, the American portal Allmusic affirms that the Puerto Rican helped establish reggaeton as a style of music during the 21st century.