It is no secret to anyone that the youngest of the Aguilar dynasty, has known very well how to make a career of her own and away from her famous family and little by little she has been achieving it.

And it is that at 18 years of age, the interpreter has placed her name as one of the greatest exponents of the ranchero genre, a place that very few women have been able to achieve.

Related news

Tracks like “In reality”, “Your blood on my body” and the cover of “Red Sky” have internationalized her career beyond Mexican borders, as she has always been proud of her roots despite being born in the United States.

However, in recent weeks, the star has hinted that he has an interest in approaching other musical genres, such as pop, and he did so with the help of the Mexican duet, Jesse and Joy.

The pop group and Angela launched the song, “She who gave you”, at the beginning of December, and it has been very well received by fans, since it already exceeds seven million reproductions.

In this theme, the 18-year-old star makes it very clear that she is a complete artist, since she has known how to adapt her greatest talent, her voice, to any subject.

But now, the youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilar, surprises her fans by singing an urban genre song, something that her followers hope she can formalize and launch a reggaeton song.

Angela Aguilar sing Rauw Alejandro’s theme

Everything seems to indicate that the star is in a true transformation, ranging from the physical to the professional, since now she has surprised with long black hair.

It seems that in 2022, the young girl is going to surprise everyone with new music, themes and even genres, because through her InstaStories she shared a video where she can be seen singing reggaeton.

Angela opted for a song by the famous Puerto Rican singer, Rauw Alejandro, who in recent months has internationalized his career up to the Latin Grammy nominations.

It is about the theme, “Todo de ti”, one of the most popular songs by Rosalía’s boyfriend on social networks, since the official video of the Puerto Rican already has more than 440 million reproductions.

In the short clip of just five seconds, the youngest of the Aguilar is seen, humming the song before the popular chorus, while playing with her new look, since it is undoubtedly one of her best facets.

Immediately, the subject caused a sensation in his more than seven million followers on the social network, as the clip was reported by some fan pages of the 18-year-old singer.

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE