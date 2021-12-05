Ana de Armas will replace Scarlett Johansson in a new film | Instagram

Recently, it has become known that the famous and beautiful actress Ana de Armas will replace Scarlett Johansson in the film “Ghosted”, so he will share the leading role once again with Chris Evans.

That’s right, Ana de Armas will replace Scarlett Johansson in “Ghosted“, after Johansson left the filming of this action movie that Apple plans to release on its television platform.

In this way, the Cuban-Spanish actress will meet again with Chris Evans, with whom he already shared the leading role in “Knives Out” and will repeat a tandem in “The Gray Man”, the suspense film prepared by the Russo brothers, responsible for the highest grossing film in history.

According to the scoop, shared this Friday by Deadline magazine, Johansson’s departure was amicable and is due to the fact that the filming coincided with other commitments.

At the moment, very few details of the plot of “Ghosted” are known, one of the great cinematographic bets for the Apple TV + platform, although the technology company has described the film as a romantic and action film.

It is worth mentioning that the Apple platform has several large-scale projects on the horizon, such as “Killers of the Flower Moon”, by Martin Scorsese, and “Kitbag”, directed by Ridley Scott and with Joaquín Phoenix as the protagonist.

For her part, the beautiful actress has just presented her participation in the James Bond saga with “No Time To Die” and plans to premiere on Netflix a ‘biopic’ in which she plays Marilyn Monroe, in addition to the aforementioned “The Gray Man “.

In Hollywood? I have everything to do! “, Replied the actress in a recent interview.

