Zahara’s story is one of the most moving that celebrities have starred in, as it is one of the adoptive daughters of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, as the young woman was born in Ethiopia.

On several occasions she has been the protagonist of “Maleficent”, who has shared that the 16-year-old has a very strong personality, and defined her as “an extraordinary African woman.”

Related news

And the fact is that the birth of the young woman was quite difficult and the protagonists of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith ”managed to save her life, and today she is one of the most influential young women in the world.

What is a fact is that at such a young age, Zahara plans to leave a mark on the world just like her parents have done in the film world, but in a more altruistic way.

It is worth mentioning that on more than one occasion, the “Eternals” actress has been characterized by her passion in supporting American women who need it most, something that she has instilled in her children.

However, Zahara has shown that she not only plans to help everyone she can, but has also proven to be a true fashionista at her young age, since on more than one occasion she has overshadowed her own mother.

Mother and daughter, they traveled to the capital of the United States to join forces in one of the most controversial issues of today, and not only their intelligence shone, but also their style and personality.

The young woman has dazzled everyone in her path. Photo: .

Zahara and her support for battered women

At just 16 years old, the 46-year-old American actress came with her daughter Zahara to Washington, DC, with the aim of modernizing and strengthening the Violence Against Women Act: #ViolenceAgainstWomenAct.

It was Angelina herself who shared through her Instagram profile, the meeting she had with some people, talks in which her daughter was also present.

“It is an honor to visit Washington, DC. with Zahara, and working with advocates and legislators to modernize and strengthen the Violence Against Women Act #ViolenceAgainstWomenAct to include protections for the health and safety of children, communities of color, tribes, LGBTQ survivors, rural areas, and all survivors ”, He counted.

It should be noted that the actress and her daughter assure that what is most needed are some reforms that include training and informed judicial processes on trauma that minimize the risk of harm to children and women.

So some technology programs are already planning to detect bruises in all skin tones and create an impartial forensic evidence collection, and protections for the most vulnerable, the actress wrote on her social network, along with various images.

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE