The idea of ​​the multiverse has always been full of possibilities for fictional stories, and while it is widely used in comics, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has not explored it until now. First the Loki series – 96% showed us how the multiverse arises, and then in Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92% saw that really incredible things can happen, like the arrival of characters from other sagas. The next movie by Doctor StrangeHowever, it seems that it will exceed all expectations.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home We had the return of actors Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Thomas Haden Church and Rhys Ifans, who played the same villains who appeared in their respective films. But the most surprising thing was having Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield back in their Spider-Man roles. After that surprise, what else can Marvel offer us?

According to various rumors that have appeared in the last year, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness we will see characters from the sagas of X Men Y The Fantastic Four from Fox. As everyone will know, Disney bought 21st Century Fox and the rights to all the superheroes that were in their hands are now at the disposal of Marvel Studios. A reboot of The Fantastic Four It was already announced, however, since the multiverse shows many variants, anything can happen.

The Express site published an article a few days ago where it collected several rumors about the characters that we will see, and it is amazing. We must remember that they are only rumors and are in no way confirmed, but what we can say is that the return of Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home It was a rumor for over a year, and it ended up being true.

One of the most beloved characters in superhero cinema that is supposed to return is Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman, although the actor has repeatedly denied that he wants to return. Also Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, and the rumor has credibility as the actor in charge of bringing the character to life in several of the X-Men films, revealed that he met with Kevin Feige, Creative Head of Marvel Entertainment, to discuss his possible return, although he did not accept because his farewell in Logan – 93% find it masterful. Another rumor says that we will see Professor X, but the young version played by James McAvoy. Although Jackman and Stewart have denied it, we must remember that Andrew Garfield denied being in Spider-Man: No Way Home just a few days before the premiere. According to Express, the Giant Freaking Robot site insists that the two actors will be in the film.

Evan Peters, who appeared on WandaVision – 95% like Ralph Bohner, he is also supposed to appear as Quicksilver, now yes, the character of the X Men whom he played in 3 installments of the saga. The insider Daniel richtman It would also have revealed that Marvel contacted Jennifer Lawrence to play Mystique.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness not only would it have the characters mentioned above, Tobey Maguire would reappear as Spider-Man, and Chris Evans would give life to a variant of the evil Captain America, Captain Hydra, and the Human Torch, superhero who gave life in the two films of The Fantastic Four. Hayley Atwell would play Captain Carter, the character from What If …? – 84%, and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) would be in the film as well.

Other rumors that were not part of the Express article are that Tom Cruise will play a variant of Tony Stark, that Ryan Reynolds will appear as Deadpool, and that James Spader will voice Ultron again. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters in May 2022.

