Updated Friday, November 19, 2021 – 12:00

Today, most consumers pay fees to their bank for conducting day-to-day operations. However, there are entities that exempt from these payments as long as you are a digital customer.

Being a digital customer can avoid paying commissions.

A current account without commissions, that allows you to make transfers without cost, withdraw money at a handful of ATMs, send money through Bizum and that, in addition, includes a free debit card is he pack basic banking that many customers dream of. But the reality is that a large number of consumers pay commissions to their bank for their daily operations.

Despite the fact that many entities have made their checking accounts more expensive or have set more demanding requirements to get rid of commissions, it is still possible to find that dream product. The key? Compare. “If we analyze the market, we will be able to verify that even the main Spanish banks (CaixaBank, BBVA and Santander) market current accounts without commissions and even without mandatory linkage,” explain sources from the financial products comparator HelpMyCash.com, who have analyzed the market for the best accounts without free payroll.

These accounts allow you to carry out the basic operations (transfers, payment of bills, receive income or make refunds, payments for the mobile and transfers by Bizum). Yes, they are designed to clients with a digital profile who do not regularly step in the offices.

Which are the best?

There is a wide range of current accounts without commissions and without mandatory linking and they all share the same characteristic: they have no maintenance costs, neither for issuing SEPA transfers online nor for the associated debit card and, in addition, they do not require direct debit of a payroll. But which one to choose if they are similar? You can focus, for example, on the ATMs where each bank allows you to withdraw money for free, on the maximum number of participants allowed by each account, on the wallets with which the entity collaborates or on the functionalities of its apps, point from HelpMyCash.

The Clara account of AbancaIt is an option for those who want to stop paying commissions and who are looking for a digital banking experience. It does not require any type of link and includes a debit card without annual fees With which, in addition to being able to make unlimited withdrawals at the bank’s own terminals, money can be withdrawn five times a month for free outside of Galicia in a wide network of ATMs (Euro 6000, Bankia, Sabadell, Bankinter, Caja de Arquitectos and Engineers Box). In addition, those under 35 can withdraw cash five times a month free of charge abroad.

It can be opened with two headlines and each receive a card at no cost. Also, you can get a 2% discount on Galp when paying for refueling with the debit card. Abanca allows you to pay with Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay and in its app it incorporates functionalities to manage personal finances such as expense reports. Your application has a rating of 4.3 out of five on Google Play.

Another alternative also exempt from commissions and mandatory linkage is the BBVA Online Account which, like the previous one, is accompanied by a free debit card for each holder (a maximum of two). The Aqua debit card provides added securityas it does not have any sensitive data printed and its CVV is dynamic. It can be associated with Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay to pay with your mobile. BBVA customers can withdraw money for free at the more than 4,500 ATMs that the bank has in Spain.

Its app has a rating of 4.5 in the Google store and, among other options, allows you to see a forecast of upcoming expenses, create savings rules or organize expenses by categories. The entity has been recognized for the fifth consecutive year as Leader in Mobile Banking Digital Experience of Europe by the consultant Forrester.

Santander’s online subsidiary is also an opportunity to manage day-to-day finances without paying for basic services. The Open Bank Current Account It does not require either payroll or receipts and the debit card it provides is free. Yes, in this case, although the account supports up to five co-owners, only the first receive a free card. If the rest also want one, they will have to pay 18 euros per year for each additional card.

Openbank allows you to withdraw money without paying commissions at the more than 7,000 ATMs that Santander has in Spain and pay with your mobile phone or a smartwatch with Apple, Fitbit, Garmin, Google and Samsung wallets, as well as with the bank’s own wallet. Mobile banking has a rating of 4.2 on Google Play and, among other functions, it includes an expense categorizer, a financial aggregator and allows you to receive notifications about the receipts that will be charged soon.

All the above accounts are contracted through the internet and are protected by the Spanish Deposit Guarantee Fund.

