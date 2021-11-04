Updated Thursday, 4 November 2021 – 01:34

Central heating does not come to an end, but the way the neighbors will pay for it does. Europe wants to make energy saving its greatest mantra and one of the formulas for this will be the individualization of the central heating consumption bill

The summer has been long, but little by little the sweaters are coming down from the attic and the neighborhood communities in the coldest regions of Spain turn on the boilers in their buildings. It will be the penultimate winter in which those who have central heating cope with this expense collectively. As of May 2023, each neighbor will pay exclusively for their consumption.

Contrary to the widespread confusion, this will not mean ending central heating, but rather tailoring your bill to individual consumption. An initiative that for the Spanish Association of Heating Cost Distributors (AERCCA) involves bringing the best of two worlds together. “They are going to take the advantages of central heating, such as energy efficiency, with the best of individual heating, in which everyone manages their consumption and pays for it,” explains his President and CEO of ISTA, Ignacio Abati.

The norm that conveys this idea is the Royal Decree 736/2020, which regulates the accounting of individual consumptions in thermal installations of buildings, approved in August of last year. This decree has been promoted from Brussels, and its cornerstone is the concept of “energy sustainability” as a formula “to save costs and reduce imports, improve competitiveness and contribute to environmental sustainability”. A working hypothesis that, years later, in the middle of a gas supply crisis and with the price of electricity reaching its all-time high –288.95 euros per MWh in October of this year– makes more sense than ever.

Since 2012, the Parliament and the European Council have approved directives to generate a common framework that would promote energy efficiency within the European Union and promote energy savings, one of the specific proposals being the individualized accounting of the costs of heating, cooling and hot water.

Likewise, the decree has as a mandatory requirement the installation of individual meters or cost distributors in buildings with central heating built before 1998, since as of that year the regulations of the Regulation of Thermal Installations in Buildings (RITE) and its Complementary Technical Instructions (ITE), which obliged the new buildings to have a system that allowed the distribution of the corresponding costs of each supply.

With the installation of individual meters, each neighbor will be able to pay according to what they have consumed. It is therefore a question of encouraging the population to become aware of its energy consumption through its cost, which according to AERCCA estimates will be cut between 20% and 30% on average per building. That is, about 230 euros per year per home. “When you leave a room you turn off the light. We try not to leave it on when we leave, so you only turn it on when you enter. Something similar happens with heating. This measure contributes to raising awareness of energy costs,” illustrates the president of AERCCA.

The norm also establishes that the installation of individual meters must be done “whenever it is technically feasible and economically profitable”, something that the sector tries to promote through the rental of meters. “This is how we try to keep spending for our neighbors to a minimum,” says Abati, who assures that about 90% of the installations already carried out have followed this model.

About 1.6 million homes in Spainmust undergo this transformation according to AERCCA data, of which they estimate that 18% have already installed it. Most of them, about 700,000, They are located in Madrid, where approximately 12% of the homes with central heating have already changed their model. But in this community, the period of adaptation to the new regulations is shorter.

This is due to the fact that the royal decree establishes different deadlines depending on the climatic zone in which the building is located, with most of the Community of Madrid belonging to climatic zone D. This means that all buildings with central heating should have at least a budget for the installation of the meters as of December 1, 2021. From that moment, Madrid will have until October 2022 and March 2023 to carry out the relevant installations in buildings with fewer and more than 20 homes.

“We are quite late”, warns Abati, who also recognizes that the pandemic has been able to slow down the transformation of the model. Even so, it urges the social agents in charge of taking the first steps -communities of property owners and administrators of estates-, since if they do not comply with the established deadlines, the communities of owners may receive sanctions from between 300 to 60,000 euros.

