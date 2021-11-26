With almost 30 years of career in TV, Galilea Montijo has always been one of the most avant-garde women in fashion, because every morning she surprises her followers through the morning of Televisa, “TODAY”.

And it is that at 48 years old, the actress has also shown that there is no age to wear any garment or accessory, because it is about personality and character to wear any outfit, and proof of this is her most recent revelation.

Since her youth, “Gali” has been crowned as one of the most beloved and recognized presenters and actresses in the middle of the show, as her extravagant tastes have been placed as an inspiration for her followers.

And is that like a whole fashionista, Montijo has always taught the ideal outfits for each season of the year, and less than a month before Christmas, the star has already begun to show off the beautiful looks of the holidays.

The Mexican presenter does not stop surprising at any time. Photo: IG / galileamontijo

Coats, dresses and long boots are the garments that the presenter has shown the most through her social networks, but it has been her latest footwear that has left everyone with their mouths open.

The extravagant transparent boots of Galilea Montijo

Stars of the stature of Kylie Jenner and Queen Letizia have been some of the celebrities who have been at the latest in fashion with transparent footwear, as they are pieces that very few would dare to wear.

The queen and the socialite have always been women at the forefront. Photo: IG / kyliejenner / .

However, both stars have shown that age is not a factor to be at the forefront, but now it has been a Mexican who joins this type of garment with a lot of elegance and personality.

It is no secret to anyone that Galilea Montijo has always used boots as one of his favorite footwear, as they have become easy to combine with any other garment: from long sweatshirts, dresses, pants or skirts.

After shining like a star in the last installment of the Latin Grammy, the actress returned to the Televisa morning with a new object of desire: black platform boots and a totally transparent pyramid-shaped heel that enhanced her avant-garde as well as originality.

At 48 years old, Galilea arrived empowered and like a whole socialite she was seen with her new footwear accompanied by a velvet dress with rhinestones and long sleeves, which she combined with a tweed bag, leaving Amina Muaddi’s boots as the protagonists.

The actress left everyone with their mouths open with her new shoes. Photo: IG / galileamontijo

The price of transparent boots

It is no secret to anyone that Guadalajara has always shared and expressed that it has very good taste, since it only uses brands from the most exclusive fashion firms in the world: from Chanel, YSL, Gucci, Versace, etc.

His boots belong to the collection of the famous brand of Romanian and Jordanian origin, Amina Muaddi, which has become the favorite brand of stars like Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner and the Hadid sisters.

The 33-year-old’s designs are around $ 2,000. Photo: Amina Muaddi.com

These are leather boots, which have a five-centimeter platform and 13-inch heels, which have a round toe on the front, which gives a retro touch to those who wear them.

But without a doubt, the perfect touch of the piece is the beautiful heel that has a geometric and pyramid-shaped structure, which has become the most distinctive hallmark of each Amina Muaddi heel, and the avant-garde of its transparency.

The price of this footwear is 1,832 dollars (40 thousand pesos), because its original touch has made it one of the perfect touches for any garment that is used in these December dates that are to come.

The garment has become one of the best options for this end of the year. Photo: Amina Muaddi.com

