Facebook could stop being Facebook in the new strategy of the company that would begin to dedicate all its efforts to the metaverse.

Facebook was born in February 2004 And over the years it has been growing and changing, but its main social network and name have remained. However, in the last few hours the news has broken out that they can change the name of the company in order to face the new stage especially focused on the metaverse.

We are not talking about distant plans. It is being reported that it is possible that this announced at the company’s annual Connect conference on October 28, they report in The Verge, although it is not ruled out that it happens before.

As we say, this name change would defeat the birth of the metaverse that wants to completely change the internet, but there may be other reasons that are more than known behind the new strategy.

Buying a cheap laptop PC is not an easy task: you do not want to spend a lot of money, but you are not willing to give up basic technical characteristics for the use that you are going to give it. In this guide we show you how to get the purchase right.

In The Verge they remember that a few months ago Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, reported on his plans and commented that “we will go from people seeing us mainly as a social media company to be a metaverse company“But it could also serve to leave behind the bad image they suffer.

Facebook is at the center of multiple controversies and since the Cambridge Analytica controversy there has been no time in which there was no talk of a scandal of the company, until this month with the investigations into the damage that Instagram does to adolescents. Leaving all of this behind can also influence the idea of ​​renaming.

In any case, it is nothing new, in 2015 we already saw a similar movement in Google, when it changed the name of the company to Alphabet in order to change its structure.

Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

The new name of Facebook It is a secret that has not yet been shared, although different options have been leaked, all of them unconfirmed, such as the Horizon.

It also remains to be seen if this affects in any way the name of their social networks or if there is only a rebranding in the company to which they belong. In any case, knowing that there is talk of a change for next week, we won’t have to wait too long.