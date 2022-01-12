

Coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino will have to look for another option to reinforce Mexico’s attack.

Photo: Etzel Espinosa / Imago7

The Mexico national team received bad news this Tuesday afternoon after learning that Sporting Kansas City forward Alan Pulido will be operated on due to a knee injury, which will cause him to miss the entire MLS season and therefore, he doubts his participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“Pulido is scheduled for surgery on his left leg on Monday, January 17, and he is expected to be off the court for nine to 12 months. The surgery will be in charge of doctors Bert Mandelbaum and Clint Soppe in Los Angeles ”, expressed Sporting Kansas City.

Pulido was excited about the possibility of debuting in a World Cup in 2022However, since the MLS season will end just over two weeks before the World Cup, their participation is almost impossible.

This was to be the second World Cup attended by the 30-year-old, who was called up to Brazil 2014, but he did not manage to see minutes in any meeting.

Pulido came to soccer in the United States after signing with Sporting Kansas City in 2019 from Chivas de Guadalajara, a team with which he conquered the Concacaf Champions League, Liga MX, a Copa and he competed in a Club World Cup, all of this being a figure of the team.

Upon his arrival at the American club, Alan Pulido became the franchise player scoring 15 goals and distributing eight assists in two seasons in which he has played 36, and has led the team to finish first in the Western Conference in 2020 and third in 2021.

It should be remembered that Pulido has also been part of teams such as Tigres UANL and the Greeks Levadiakos and Olympiakos.

At the selection level, the attacker He played with Mexico in the last Gold Cup and the Concacaf Nations League, making merits to become one of the options that the Argentine Gerardo Martino, the Mexican coach, has contemplated in his attack.

For the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers, Martino has several good attacking players like Raúl Jiménez, from the English Wolverhampton, and Rogelio Funes Mori, from the Rayados de Monterrey.

