Mayor Bill de Blasio and his police commissioner Dermot Shea sat on opposite shores this week to deliver joint crime fighting figures and the results of their work for the safety of New York City.

The task was to be accountable but due to the covid-19 pandemic, social distance was imposed, in this last public act of 2021 in which both shared responsibility for the perception of security in the Capital of the world among New Yorkers and visitors. of the Big Apple.

This perception largely depends on the economic recovery, the return of tourism and investors after we declare the coronavirus pandemic defeated.

And as they leave their positions at the same time, starting on January 1, 2022, the data caused surprise.

After two periods that began in 2014, De Blasio says goodbye to his position in the mayor’s office of the City that never sleeps and claims that he leaves one of the nation’s capitals with greater security, although there are more and more reports of murders with weapons fires that even involve teenagers and high school students.

For his part, Shea is leaving the uniform after living 28 of his 52 years in the service and going from being a patrolman in The Bronx to running the NYPD during the last two years of his tenure as a police officer. A charge that was not easy because he was touched by the disorders and protests in the midst of the pandemic due to the deaths of African Americans in other states of the nation.

Their relationship was not the best, considering that the police arrested Chiara, Blasio’s daughter, in the summer of 2020, during the Black Lives Matter protests, for the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer from Minneapolis in the state of Minnesota,

And according to El Diario reports, the figures can be seen with a glass half full or perhaps half empty, depending on the measure; because both officials say that crimes such as petty theft and murders fell when comparing their results compared to November, although things are not going so well for the perception of ordinary New Yorkers who feel that insecurity affects their daily routine.

Parents are also concerned about the use of weapons by young people and students, which as of November showed an increase of 2.6%.

Fortunately, the two officials recognized that there is much to do when next January 2022 the new mayor, Eric Adams, assumes his mandate with the commitment to reduce the crime rate from 11% and the murders that fell to 17% compared to 2020 .

Adams says a woman will deal with murders, rape of women on the subway or on the streets, car thefts and muggings, beatings for ethnicity or religious beliefs and sexual tendencies, in addition to burglaries.

And it will be up to the new administration to put its heart to the debate on whether the legal reform that allows suspects to escape the risk of going to jail without paying bail increases crime.

Proponents of that law believe that bail is a trap that for lack of money poor youngsters are trapped, and thus begins their criminal career, but the outgoing commissioner warned that, if individuals do not face justice, it does not matter how many arrests they make. policemen, as he believes that the fight against crime does not improve because criminals no longer fear justice.

Good wind and good sea we wish for De Blasio and Shea.

Sofía Villa prepares this column in a personal capacity. He works as Producer Writer at Univision NY and their opinions do not represent Univision Communications Inc.