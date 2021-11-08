Disney Plus has signed an agreement with IMAX Enhanced so that its most iconic films, including some new releases, reach homes around the world with this technology. This is what it will entail.

Disney + today announced that it is adding IMAX Enhanced technology to 13 Marvel titles, including the latest Shang-Chi release on November 12, known as “Disney + Day.”

The relationship of IMAX 1.90: 1 aspect makes you see up to 26% higher than the typical 2.35: 1 widescreen of Marvel movies, so the huge and annoying black bars will almost disappear when you watch movies shot in IMAX (which is common in Marvel movies).

Movies enhanced with IMAX will have a prominent label on your Disney + screens, and you can also launch the standard version in widescreen if you prefer because at home you are fans of the black bars.

This enlarged aspect ratio will give us more information when we watch the movie., since the current format cuts part of the original frame of the films when they were shot. Above all it will be noticed in the action scenes, where we will discover new details that were previously cut off.

Technically, IMAX Enhanced does not offer the true aspect ratio of the cinema wide format, which is more square. But, as we saw with Zack Snyder’s Justice League, that results in huge black bars on the sides of the TV, which are also annoying.

Nevertheless, we will continue to see some black bars due to the IMAX format not completely filling the televisions 16×9 ratio widescreen, but the change will be more than remarkable and for the better.

It should also be noted that we will not see IMAX versions of the first of The Avengers and Ant-Man, since they are one of the few Marvel films that used the 1.85: 1 aspect ratio, which does fill the home television.

Looking to the future, IMAX Enhanced will also bring DTS sound immersive to Disney +, an option that competes with the Dolby Atmos format, the most used right now.

According to sources, IMAX Enhanced movies will also be compatible with Dolby Vision, HDR10, 4K and Dolby Atmos sound, so that all modern televisions will be able to enjoy the content in high resolution and quality.