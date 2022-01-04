01/04/2022

Joan Lluís Ferrer

The year that is ending has left two good news for the reduction of emissions in Spain. Two other coal-fired thermal power plants have said goodbye: Los Barrios, in Cádiz, and Carboneras, in Almería. The latter has been deactivated a few days ago, which means closing one of the most polluting industries in Spain.

Since mid-December the dismantling of the Carboneras plant has been carried out. Through the Futur-e Plan, the owner company, Endesa, wants to go from fossil fuels such as coal to renewable energies, including hydroelectric and photovoltaic.

Technically called Central Térmica Litoral de Almería has been one of the main responsible for climate change in Spain, burning coal continuously all these years and emitting a colossal amount of greenhouse gases.

According to the PRTR (State Emissions Registry, data from 2018), the emissions were 1,250 tons of CO, 2,710 tons. of NOx, 1,250 Tn. of CO, 3,040 Tn. of SOx, 34,000 kilos of arsenic, 50,000 of mercury and 1,250 of volatile organic compounds.

Carboneras Power Plant, in Almería | Endesa

Ecologists in Action has welcomed the closure and stated that “The impacts over the years have accumulated on the beach, which has seen its extension modified from Punta de los Muertos to the port of Carboneras & rdquor;.

Six million tons of CO2 every year

“The environmental liability left by Endesa with its thermal power plant has been very high: atmospheric pollution, 6 million tons of CO2 emitted per year, soil degradation, destruction of phyto and bacterioplankton and marine biomass in water intakes, landscape and environmental deterioration and discharges with temperatures exceeding the authorized 3ºC & rdquor ;, the organization says in a statement.

The entity considers that “it is therefore necessary for Endesa to face its responsibilities for the damages inflicted by its thermal power plant, for which the Carboneras city council must initiate the procedure for demanding environmental liability & rdquor ;.

Annex II of this Law specifies as remedial measures those of “repairing, restoring or replacing damaged natural resources, or facilitating an equivalent alternative to them & rdquor ;. “Thus, It is necessary to demand from the State Fund for the repair of environmental damage the provision of financing for these measures& rdquor ;, adds the entity.

The process of disconnecting the thermal was started by resolution of the General Directorate of Energy and Mines of September 27, at the request of Endesa, due to its low profitability from the increase in payments for CO2 emissions.

Protest in 2018 against the central | PEDRO ARMESTRE

In Andalusia there were still three thermal power plants that used coal: Carboneras (Almería), Los Barrios (Cádiz) and Puente Nuevo (Córdoba), all of them within the plans of the Institute for the Just Transition.

Precisely, the Official State Gazette (BOE) of last March 31 published the authorization for the partial dismantling of the Los Barrios power plant, which continues to reduce the presence of this highly polluting fuel in our country.

The closure of coal-fired thermal power plants in Spain is a process developed since the beginning of 2010, the purpose of which is to close all thermoelectric facilities fired with coal in Spain. On December 1, 2011, there were 21 infrastructures of this type in the country, 15 of which remained on December 1, 2018, whose deadline for operation was calculated for 2020. After the disconnection of seven plants on June 30, 2020 and the request to close another four, only three would remain in operation.

Electricity produced by coal in Spain | wikipedia

Exceptional reactivation of As Pontes

However, at the end of 2021, there was the temporary and exceptional reactivation of a coal plant that had already closed, that of As Pontes, in Galicia.

The As Pontes thermal power plant, the one with the highest power in all of Spain, is once again burning coal. Endesa started the “exceptional start-up & rdquor; of its A Coruña plant, for which it is processing the definitive closure, due to the “unique conditions & rdquor; that are taking place in the energy market, reported La Opinion de La Coruña.

The company maintains its closure plans —In line with the mandate to decarbonize the economy to reduce CO2 emissions— but it decided to reactivate the thermal one in a timely manner before the arrival of the cold, which suggests an increase in energy demand, and in a context of rising the prices of electricity due to the high cost of gas, the fuel that is being used as backup (combined cycle plants) instead of coal when generation from renewable sources is not enough.

As Pontes Central | Agencies

The director of the Pontesa plant, Ignacio Sainz, explained to the . Agency that the start of the operation was carried out “with one of the generating groups & rdquor; and, in any case, it stated that this fact “does not change the commitment to closing & rdquor; of Endesa’s coal plants.