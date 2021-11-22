Qualcomm is preparing major changes for its processors, and we are not talking about technical aspects. What does it consist on?

The next November 30 will take place the Snapdragon Tech Summit, the Qualcomm technology conference where it will show the news of its processors in 2022.

At this Summit, Qualcomm has confirmed that it will present two important changes associated with its Qualcomm processors.

The first we have already been able to see in some of its latest SoCs, such as the Snapdragon 888+, as can be seen in the opening photo of the news: is going to separate the Qualcomm and Snapdragon brands.

The realme GT Neo 2 is a high-end mobile in 2021, with a spectacular screen, great autonomy and fast charging. Ideal for watching videos and series, or playing video games.

As of now, as XDA Developers reports, Snapdragon processors will not carry the Qualcomm logo on the chip or the name, just Snapdragon.

This means that there will be Qualcomm processors and products on the one hand, and Snapdragon on the other. Only on certain models will they converge.

Too the representative colors of the chips will be changed, since each color will be associated with a range: entry, medium, high, etc.

The colors will be: Midnight, Gunmetal, Nickel, Snapdragon Red, and Gold. The Gold (gold) will be reserved for premium products.

What’s more the 5G tag disappears from names, since all its processors will be 5G.

Xiaomi has dozens of mobiles in its catalog grouped into different ranges according to various criteria. We explain how to understand the Xiaomi mobile range.

But the most important change will be in the nomenclature. Hereinafter, the three numbers in the processor name disappear, which they have used for over a decade.

That is to say, names like Snapdragon 865 are over. From now on there will only be one number and one generation.

Qualcomm has not explained the exact nomenclature, but a few weeks ago it was leaked that its next processor will not be the Snapdragon 898 but the Snapdragon 8 Gen1. So I could go that way. A number for the series (the 8), and the generation.

We are not just convinced that this is clearer than the classic three numbers: everyone knows that the higher it is, the more powerful the chip. The new nomenclature is similar to the one used by Apple for example … and it does not stand out for its clarity either …

Luckily we will not have to wait long to solve all the doubts. As we have commented, the conference Snapdragon Tech Summit, where these changes will be officially presented, will take place on November 30, as we mentioned in the introduction.