Dinner of Thanksgiving it might not be the same this year for millions of Americans who will not be able to afford it due to rising inflation that has also reached this traditional celebration, so many are changing the turkey for other dishes to taste in the Thanksgiving Day.

This 2021, dinner will cost consumers a average of 14% more, what represents the largest annual increase in 31 years, according to the American Federation of Agricultural Bureaus.

The rising food and gasoline prices is putting pressure on the population as the pandemic complicates global supply chains and the economy does not finish taking off.

The Farm Bureau, which represents U.S. farmers and the agricultural industry in general, pointed to inflation and supply chain disruptions as the culprits for the increase in the average cost of dinner, according to ..

In this edition, a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people it costs an average of 53.31 dollars from a minimum of 46.90 in 2020, According to Farm Bureau buyers who checked the prices of turkey, blueberries, muffins, and other staples in stores from October 26 to November 8.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to predict consumer demand, adding to high prices, the Farm Bureau said. The average turkey prices, the centerpiece of many Thanksgiving dinners, increased by 24% from 2020 at about $ 1.50 per pound.

Without turkey, the the price of food in general has risen 6.6%, and adjusted for inflation, Thanksgiving costs increased for the first time since 2015 and 7% more than last year, according to Farm Bureau data.

“The good news is that the nation’s top turkey producers are confident that everyone who wants a turkey for their Thanksgiving dinner will be able to get one, and a large one will only cost $ 1 more than last year,” the secretary said. of Agriculture of the United States, Tom Vilsack said in a statement.

For its part, the Department of Agriculture reported that the prices of Thanksgiving foods increased by about 5% compared to last year, according to government data.

