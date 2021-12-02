

Adamari Lopez

Photo: Sergi Alexander / .

ANDThis Sunday Adamari López will return to the dance floor of Así se baila, the Telemundo show after having performed an unforgettable choreography with his ex Toni Costa and his daughter Alaïa.

“In the finale of Así se baila this Sunday I had to dance with @allendes_julio. What rhythm do you think we will dance? ”, The Puerto Rican presenter wrote in an Instagram story where she sensually poses, with her leg raised, next to the dancer Julio Allendes.

The radiant photograph was also posted by the dancer: “The final of This is how you dance and I will dance with this beautiful woman is coming”, The man wrote, accompanied by several emojis, next to the photo in which Adamari López wears a tight red sports outfit, with his hand on Allendes’s face and with his leg raised over the dancer’s body.

The sensual photography has more than 11,349 likes and some comments where people showed their happiness and surprise for Allendes’ dance partner.

AdAmari López, who recently introduced the love of her life, He has just starred in one of the most emotional moments of Así se baila after having danced with his ex, Toni Costa, and their daughter, Alaïa. More than closing a cycle, the couple showed how well they get along and the example they are for the little daughter they have.

With this presentation they captivated everyone present, the public who follow the program Sunday to Sunday, and their followers and friends on social networks, where after having performed such a beautiful dance, The former couple shared messages of love and appreciation for each other.

“Excited and grateful for the opportunity that Así se baila gave me to do this beautiful dance with Toni and Alaïa. Thank you Toni for together continuing to create memories for our daughter that I am sure she will treasure for a lifetime. We rehearsed, you mounted the dance, you created the concept, you took care of all the details, without a doubt you are an excellent dancer and professional. I was very excited to dance with Alaïa and see how much she enjoyed it too. I hope you liked it as much as we did, ”López wrote on that occasion.

