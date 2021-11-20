The Yankees they have put on assignment Clint frazier and immediately the rumors have been unleashed with the possible franchises where it could find space … the most famous? The New York Mets.

Today, the Yankees have made the following roster moves:

• Added INF Oswaldo Cabrera, RHP Ron Marinaccio, OF Everson Pereira, RHP Stephen Ridings and LHP JP Sears to the Major League roster.

• Designated OF Clint Frazier, INF Rougned Odor and INF Tyler Wade for assignment. – New York Yankees (@Yankees) November 19, 2021

The Yankees have decided to get rid of two players with long roots among NY fans and a “promising” future for many: Clint Frazier and Tyler Wade.

From Wade we can say that he will soon find a team with high demand in this infielder free agency and with the good performances he left in the opportunities he had with the Yankees.

But the subject that concerns us in this article is that of Frazier. One of the most unfortunate cases in NY in recent years.

How has Frazier gone from being one of the promises in the Yankees outfield to having no place in the Bronx?

The key is in the unfortunate play that he starred back in 2017 where he ended up with a severe concussion that put him out of the Major Leagues and his career in doubt.

Since then Frazier has suffered an ordeal. Considered one of the promises of the Mules, Clint struggled to make his comeback in 2019, where some aftermath of the concussion complicated the defense and did not allow him to consolidate in the Major Leagues.

Now a season later Frazier He has been released and faces an uncertain future, with a serious possibility that the aftermath of his accident will take him away from MLB forever. One of the hopes? Find accommodation among the teams that are urgently looking for gardeners. And that’s where the Mets come in.

Recall that Frazier was already linked in 2019 to the Metropolitans. At that time his transfer seemed imminent but the negotiations fell at the last hour. Two years later and with a roster where the outfielders are:

Brandon Nimmo Dom Smith Khalil Lee Mark Payton

Frazier has more than a chance of landing in Queens. Or not?

The thing seems only to confirm if the outfielder is fit to play and if he has been able to continue working in his defense, one of the great buts that has always been a player.

Do you guys see Frazier at the Mets?