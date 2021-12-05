12/05/2021 at 21:00 CET

Isaac fandos

Everton will have to beat Arsenal if they want their coach, Spanish Rafa Benitez, to can continue in office. This is how transcendent the meeting is proposed, in which a visiting victory could precipitate the events and that the board ‘tofee’ decided to dispense with the services from the Madrid coach.

No margin

If this situation has been reached, it is, without a doubt, the bad results recently harvested. The Everton does not expire since September 29, the day they beat bottom bottom Norwich 2-0 at home. Since then, a streak in which he adds six losses and two draws, with a background of two points out of twenty-four possible.

As if that were not enough, the star of Everton, Calvert-Lewin continues with his injury long-lasting, and its substitute, the red wine Salomón Rondón, he was injured in the derby against Liverpool, and he will not be able to be lined up by Benitez either.

In front will have an Arsenal that is not going through its best moment either. Those of Arteta, which curdled in the great months of September and October, They have fallen when they have to face the greats. During the week they lost at Old Trafford (3-2), and a fortnight ago they did it at Anfield (4-0).

Arteta will have few casualties to face, regardless of the already known ones of Kolasinac and Xhaka. Leno will be doubtful, so Ramsdale is expected to be back in the game, while Smith Rowe looks like he will be able to start. The same situation will be lived by the young star Bukayo saka, who already played a few minutes in the match against United, and now it is expected that he can enter in the place of Martinelli.

Probable lineups:

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne, Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Gordon, Gray, Richarlison.

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Partey, Lokonga, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang.

Stadium: Goodison park

Hour: 21.00

Referee: Mike Dean.