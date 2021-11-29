In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Google has lowered the price of its smart speakers more than ever before, thus responding to an offer from Amazon on theirs that was already very ambitious.

The dispute between Amazon and Google in the Smart Home sector is more than guaranteed, and is that both manufacturers have been fighting for years to sell the best smart speakers and also the cheapest, a price war that Amazon usually wins with its Echos, but in which today Google takes the lead.

While Amazon has the 3rd Generation Echo Dot for 18.99 euros, Google’s Google Nest Mini (its equivalent) are for only 17.90 euros, even cheaper.

It is an offer that is in PcComponentes, a well-known Spanish store at this point, but also in Media Markt, which offers the option of picking up your order for free at any of its physical stores.

Google Nest Mini is Google’s second-generation smart speaker. With a more powerful processor, a third microphone, and 40% more powerful bass than its predecessor. It can also be hung on the wall.

There are other quite important differences between the offers of Amazon and those of Google, and it is that the Nest Mini have fast deliveryWhile the extremely high demand these days for the Echos has caused their shipment to be delayed several weeks in the best of cases.

Otherwise, both speakers are similar in terms of sound, one with Alexa as a virtual assistant and the other with Google Assistant, which has thousands of possible commands to obtain all kinds of information or service.

Fortunately, practically all devices for the Smart Home are compatible with the two assistants, so if you already have one at home, you will have no problem connecting them to the virtual assistant of your choice.

