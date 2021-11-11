VICENTE LOZANO

Google has been ordered to pay 2.42 billion euros for abuse of a dominant position in its price comparison. But the fact is that he dominates because he is the best.

Vice President Magrethe Vestager won, the scourge of the GAFA. He needed a victory after the setback he suffered last year, when the General Court of the EU annulled the return of 13,000 million to Ireland by Apple, imposed by the European Commission, considering that it had benefited from tax aid illegal.

Now, that same court has agreed with the Commission in its lawsuit against Alphabet, the search engine’s parent company, for abuse of a dominant position in its online shopping service. Brussels opened this investigation in 2010 and Vestager picked it up when he took over the Competition portfolio. The Commission considered that Google benefited by placing the services of its comparator in a better position in the search engine of prices, relegating to the competition.

In this way, those who were looking for a product had first-hand what Google wanted and not, in principle, the most favorable for the buyer. This hurt buyers and sellers who were not under the umbrella of the Mountain View company. Something very significant if we consider that Google has around 90% of the searches in most European countries.

The fine is substantial: 2,420 million euros. But if we take into account that Google invoiced 151,000 million euros in 2020 and obtained a net profit of 33,400 million, the importance of the stick – if confirmed by the EU Court – is relative. Google has two other files pending resolution, also for abuse of a dominant position.

The first, for the Android system, which uses 80% of the mobiles in the world. Android is a Google operating system and, according to the Commission, it forces companies that acquire it to pre-install applications such as Google Search or Google Chrome, to the detriment of those of the competition, for example. Vestager asks for 4.8 billion euros in this process.

And he has another for the same reason, with a fine of 1.8 billion, this time in the advertising market with his Adsense service. These last two are pending resolution by the European courts. In total 8,000 million euros, a quarter of what Google earned in 2020.

The problem is not one of money, but one of concept: Yes, in the age of the internet there can be abuse of a dominant position when everyone has everything at the click of a button. And when only the good work of a company is capable of creating an ecosystem so efficient that it is used by the majority of the population.

The Google model, in the search engine, in advertising and in purchases, notably benefits citizens, advertisers and marketers of products and services. It creates its tools and uses them, but it does not cancel those of its competitors, who have their own: no one throws them out of the market.

The judges support the need for the fine on three factors. The extent of the traffic generated by Google; the attitude of users, who look only at the first results offered by the search engine, and, finally, that the audience that Google has cannot be replaced. All of this, they say, weakens competition. If we look at it carefully, none of the three are Google’s fault. At least this question should be considered. @vicentelozano

