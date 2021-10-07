Google has released a series of very interesting news for users most concerned about climate change.

In recent years we have seen how concern for the environment grows and is causing changes in our habits. This is not only observed in daily consumption, but also in tourism or the way of traveling, and now Google wants to help you when choosing your plane tickets.

In recent days we have seen some news that is related to this perspective, such as that Google Maps recommends by default the least polluting route instead of the fastest or its intention to manage traffic lights in cities. The latest news in this direction affects one of its lesser-known applications: Google Flights.

Google Flights, or Google Flights, is an efficient platform that serves to search and buy airline tickets, a Google comparator that adapts to your needs and of which we have a very complete user guide.

As Google has published in the last hours, with this platform it will be possible find the lowest carbon flights.

From now on, when a search is carried out, it will also be possible to see information that airlines tend to hide: the carbon emissions of airplanes during their journeys.

On flights with lower emissions, it will be added a green badge for the user to instantly locate this information. The image below shows how the data is highlighted.

The point in showing this is that “when choosing between flights of similar cost or time, you can also factor carbon emissions into your decision.” Because there may be differences in similar routes.

Knowing the airplane model Differences can be reported because “newer airplanes are generally less polluting than older airplanes.”

In order to know this information in greater detail, Google collaborates with the European Environment Agency to compare their data and those offered by the airline and suppliers. This is an effort that users of the platform will surely take into account and that will also serve to know the effects that air travel has on the environment.