From now on, deleting photos of minors that may appear in Google search results will be much easier. The Mountain View people have launched a new tool to request their withdrawal and this is how it works.

In an increasingly connected world, protecting people’s privacy has become a priority, especially for minors. But it is a very complicated task, since we publish all kinds of private information, photos and videos on social networks.

The authorities recommend not sharing private data through social networks, and much less if it is information of minors. Children’s photos are very sensitive content and the Civil Guard asks parents not to publish them, since you never know where these images may end up or who may have access to them.

Despite these recommendations, on the internet there are millions of photos of minors that are uploaded by their parents, by themselves or by other people, and anyone can see them and even search for them on Google.

To solve this problem and protect children and adolescents, the Mountain View company has launched a new tool to delete photos of minors from search results more easily.

As Google explains, the tool allows Anyone under the age of 18, as well as their parents or guardians, can request that their images be removed from the search results.

To do this, in the first place the Great G recommends consulting the help page that contains all the details of the new policy to see what the requirements are to request the withdrawal of content and the information that must be provided to complete the request.

The form to request that Google delete the photos of a minor is available at this link. Complete all the information requested, including the URL of the images you want to remove, the URL of any search results page that contains the images, and the keywords you used to find them.

After submitting the request, Google will review your request and delete the content if it meets the requirements of the removal policy.