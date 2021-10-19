It is no longer necessary to continue reading rumors, Google has officially presented its new terminals and we tell you all the details about the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Google has just released its two new mobile devices for the high-end. The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been leaking over the last few months, but now we can know the official details from the hands of Mountain View.

The main thing about these new computers is that they come with Google’s own processor. This new chip will have to keep up with what the competition offers and, the truth is that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 is a tough nut to crack.

The older brother or standard-bearer terminal is the Google Pixel 6 Pro. At the level of performance, it integrates practically the same as its younger brother. The interior is marked by the Google Tensor, the differences are found in the RAM, storage and battery.

In the Google Pixel 6 model, the amount of RAM stays at 8GB in the models with 128GB or 256GB. The Google Pixel 6 Pro instead starts from 12GB of RAM and storage can reach up to 512GB.

Autonomy is marked by two batteries of different capacities. They are 4,600 mAh for the Google Pixel 6 and 5,000 mAh for the Google Pixel 6 Pro. In both cases the charge remains at 30W and they also have wireless charging.

The photographic section on the devices also differs. The Google Pixel 6 Pro is the one that takes the best combination of sensors and lenses. The main one is 50 megapixels with an f / 1.85 focal length and optical stabilization.

The second sensor is a 12 megapixel wide angle with an f / 2.2 focal length and the third sensor is a 48 megapixel telephoto with an f / 3.5 focal length and up to 4 optical magnification. In addition, they integrate dual-tone LED flash.

The younger brother, the Google Pixel 6, dispenses with the third lens dedicated to zoom. The rest of the sensors remain the same, in addition to, logically, having the classic processing that Google devices show off.

The screen is another element in which Google has put effort, the Google Pixel 6 Pro has a 6.71-inch panel with a 20: 9 ratio, a refresh rate of 120Hz, compatibility with HDR10 + and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The panel in This terminal has P-OLED technology, while the Google Pixel 6 has an AMOLED panel. The size is also reduced in this terminal and becomes 6.4 inches, both the ratio and the protection of the screen and the HDR10 * are maintained.

The resolution decreases and while In the Google Pixel 6 Pro we are faced with QHD +, in the Google Pixel 6 the resolution remains in Full HD+. This screen hides a fingerprint reader and also a camera for selfies.

This last element is also different in both terminals, the Google Pixel 6 Pro has an 11.1 megapixel sensor and the Google Pixel 6 has an 8 megapixel sensor. Google could already have integrated the same sensor in both teams.

And, although they sound very good The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, these terminals will not reach Spain. Google will only launch the teams in eight countries, prices in the closest neighbor they land in are as follows.

The base terminal with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM in the Google Pixel 6 starts at 650 euros, while the same amount of storage and 12GB of RAM in the Google Pixel 6 Pro reaches 899 euros.