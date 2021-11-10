11/09/2021 at 20:08 CET

EP

Google has announced in the framework of its Inventors @ Google event its advances in the development of new technologies to improve its flood prediction capacity, as well as to improve the uses of tools such as its Assistant with interpreter mode and with improved understanding of people with speech disabilities.

The American company held Inventors @ Google on Tuesday, an event in which it highlighted its efforts in invent tools to solve problems in people’s lives currently.

Google has started its event by improving its photo and video processing technology with the aim of enhancing its operation in people of all races, especially in those of black race, better distinguishing their faces and features.

The company has also shown its real-time translation function, with which users receive suggestions to translate messages if they receive them in languages ​​other than those they usually use. This function also allows you to dictate messages with voice, and that these are automatically translated to another language.

Google has also shown the interpreter mode of its Assistant, which uses the processor Pixel 6 Tensor to automatically translate the voice into different languages, and function as an interpreter in real life.

Help people with speech problems

The company has also shown its advances in helping people with speech limitations and disabilities, so that its tools can better understand what they say, something that is usually complicated with the data with which the Google Assistant works.

Google research has been developing since 2018 technologies to serve people with disabilities that affect speech, such as Down Syndrome.

These functions are implemented in the application Relate. The service is already in beta in English-speaking countries like the United States and New Zealand, and will roll out to more countries and languages ​​in the coming months.

Another of the technologies presented by Google is aimed at facilitating mammograms to detect breast cancer. The system allows access to mammogram results on one screen, to help extend these tests to countries where they have not yet become widespread.

This system also uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the mammograms, although the company has wanted to emphasize that its technology does not replace the decisions of the doctors but only seeks to give them more time to treat them by speeding up the tests and reducing waits.

Flood prediction

Flood alerts are another use of technology Google proposes to help save human lives in the face of disasters. The company can already give up to two days notice before a flood, and hopes to be able to get to anticipate five days.

Google creates three-dimensional maps of the terrain, with which it is subsequently able to create models with which to predict which areas are most likely to be flooded. The tool is now available in the Google and Maps search engine, and it is provided proactively even if users are not registered.

The company aims to also help in areas with difficulties to access the Internet, something for which it collaborates with organizations such as the Red Cross, which make sure to offer alerts in the real world.

Quantum computing

Quantum computing is another aspect that Google’s innovations have focused on. The company has shown its quantum processor Sycamore, and has recalled his plans to develop a quantum computer capable of solving errors.

Google hopes that these advances will make quantum computing possible “improve humanity“with more applications that can positively affect people with more complex calculations, by working more like nature than traditional computers with bits.

Google Arts and Culture is another of the updated applications with new functions, with a novelty that allows taking portraits of pets and automatically searches for doubles of the animal in real works of art such as photographs, paintings and sculptures.