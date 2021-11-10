11/10/2021 at 10:45 CET

Pilar Enériz

To celebrate 20 years of magic, Google has announced the possibility of exploring through Google Earth some of the iconic sites where the film was shot and learning about some of the curiosities that surround Harry Potter.

The spaces and access are as follows:

London King’s Cross: Mythical platform 9 3⁄4 where Harry Potter and the rest of the students board the Hogwarts Express on September 1, to attend school.

Glenfinnan Viaduct: This viaduct is located in Scotland and appears in several Harry Potter films. The curve, with its 21 arches, is unmistakable when the Hogwarts Expresso runs its way.

Leadenhall Market: The “Diagon Alley” from the Harry Potter films is actually a historic covered Victorian market located in the heart of London full of bars, restaurants and shops. In the film, the Hogwarts students search here for everything they need for their studies.

Alnwick Castle: If there is something characteristic of Harry Potter it is Hogwarts. The interior and exterior of this castle in the north of England, owned by a family that lives in it, served as the setting for the wizarding school, only for the first two films of the saga. It currently offers guided tours and events inspired by the Harry Potter universe, such as broom flying classes.

Christ Church: The decoration of the Hogwarts dining room was inspired by the majestic Renaissance hall of this university college, located in Oxford.

Millennium Bridge: This pedestrian bridge crosses the Thames and appeared in the movie Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and did not have a good ending as it was destroyed by an attack by Death Eaters.

The Elephant House: They say inspiration can appear anywhere, and this Edinburgh coffee shop was where JK Rowling wrote the first Harry Potter book over cake and coffee. Today it is a place very frequented by writers and lovers of reading.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: To fully immerse yourself in the fantastic world of Harry Potter, nothing better than this theme park located in Orlando, Florida.

MACUSA | Fantastic Animals: This Office of Public Administration in New York served as the stage to create the Magic Congress of the American Society, or the Magic Congress of the USA, also known by its acronym MACUSA. He represents the highest governing body of the wizarding community in the United States of America in the prequel Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Palace Theater: For all Harry Potter lovers who want an experience beyond the movies, at this Victorian theater in London’s West End neighborhood you can enjoy the two-part play Harry Potter and the Cursed Legacy.

The British Library: The exhibition Harry Potter: A History of Magic took place here, which, in October 2017, exhibited for several days JK Rowling’s original drafts, magic objects or original drawings by Jim Kay.

Diagon Alley at Warner Bros. Studio Tour: For mega wizard fans there is nothing better than touring, among other places, the set of the Harry Potter films and the cobbled streets of Diagon Alley.