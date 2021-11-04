The mobile world continues to bring us bad news in the form of scams and scams. Now the cake has been discovered by Avast and the infected applications exceed a hundred and counting.

With the advent of smartphones, developers around the world saw a new world open up before their eyes. The problem is, this window of opportunity has also been seized by hackers.

The famous antivirus Avast has done extensive research on a premium scam campaign called UltimaSMS. This campaign consisted of applications that could be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

And, once installed, these apps asked for information to subscribe to a premium service that could cost up to $ 40 a month.

The investigation uncovered 151 apps linked to the scam campaign, being the first that Ultima Keyboard 3D Pro was detected, which gave its name to the investigation. Here we leave you the official list of corrupt apps according to Avast.

In total, users downloaded fraudulent applications more than 10.5 million times in more than 80 countries, including the United States (with 170,000 downloads).

Google has already banned the 151 apps indicated by Avast in the Play Store, but it does not have the ability to uninstall them from the user’s device, so it is now the customers’ job to delete them from their smartphones and tablets.

Disguised as custom keyboards, QR code scanners, spam call blockers, camera filters and games, these apps would check the phone’s location, IMEI, and phone number to determine the country area code and language to be used for the scam.

After opening the application, users were faced with a request to put their phone number and sometimes even email address so that users could access the advertising functions of the application.

And that’s it. After giving their details, users subscribed to premium SMS services that charge up to $ 40 a month. If users tried to access the advertised features of the app, they were presented with more SMS subscriptions or the app stopped working.