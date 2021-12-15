Updated Wednesday, December 15, 2021 – 15:56

The information quotes internal company documents

A sign in an American establishment indicates that only the vaccinated can sitJustin LaneEFEDirecto Latest news on the coronavirus

The company Google Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent company, has informed its employees that they will lose their salary and may be fired if they do not follow their vaccination rules against the coronavirus, according to the CNBC channel. An internal Google report states that employees had until December 3 to declare their vaccination status and show supporting documentation, or to request an exemption for medical or religious reasons. After that date, Google would contact employees who had not raised their status or were not vaccinated and those whose exemption requests were not approved, reports CNBC.

Employees who have not complied with the vaccination rules before January 18 are left in a situation of “paid administrative leave” for 30 days, after which they will go on to “unpaid personal leave” for up to six months, and then to dismissal.

When asked by ., Google has not directly commented on this report but has stated that “We are committed to doing everything we can to help our vaccinated employees do so and to strongly support our vaccination policy.”. Earlier this month, Google delayed its plan to return to the office indefinitely amid fears of the Omicron variant and some resistance from its employees to company-required vaccinations.

Although Google has not confirmed the demand for its employees, it fits with the line expressed by Alphabet CEO Sander Pichar in a message posted in June on the company’s blog. “Getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to protect ourselves and to keep those around us safe,” said Pichar.

In that text, he also gave keys for the future. The first, on face-to-face work: “Everyone who comes to our campus will have to be vaccinated”. Pichar explained that this policy was going to be put into practice in the United States and then it would be expanded to other delegations during the following months, but that it would only be enforceable when the possibility of getting vaccinated was accessible to all.

