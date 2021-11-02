Learning a language is one of the best experiences we can have in life. It is enriching at levels that go far beyond understanding a language, but it will never be enough to understand us with the thousands of languages ​​in the world.

Fortunately, there are tools that help us and in the ultimate guide to using google translate that we have prepared you will find all the answers.

The advantage of using an application like Google Translate is that can instantly translate more than 100 different languages and without losing the meaning of the phrases

Xiaomi has a wide catalog of mobiles in Spain and we have compiled them all, also ordered by price range from cheapest to most expensive.

In the last few months he has launched new ways of starting a translation. It is possible to translate by typing a text, speaking into the microphone, pointing the camera at a poster using photographs … Even translate offline.

Although is available as an app for iOS and Android, the examples and tutorials that we include in this guide refer to the web version for the browser, because in addition to being almost identical to the mobile app and it works both on smartphones and on tablets and computers when it comes to obtaining translations.

Table of Contents

What is Google Translate?

Google translator, also called Google Translate or Google translator, is an artificial intelligence application that instantly translates texts and voices in more than a hundred different languages, and in any direction.

That is, you can translate from Chinese to Spanish, and vice versa.

In how many languages ​​is it available?

As of January 2019, Google Translate translates between 103 different languages. But languages ​​are added all the time.

An important fact is that some automatic translation functions are not available in certain languages. For example, a certain language may not have the option to translate voice, or a sign pointing the camera.

Currently it has an instant translation function through the camera that supports 38 languages, the talk mode offers two-way instant voice translation in 32 languages.

It is also capable of translating handwriting using drawn characters in 93 languages. You can take a look at this link to see the restrictions for all languages.

Can I trust Google translations?

On a colloquial level, yes. But on a professional level, to translate important documents or use in serious projects, no. Although he has improved a lot in recent years, he still makes a lot of mistakes.

For example, if you do an English Spanish translation, you will check that you understand everything, but the text is not as natural as can be expected in an official document.

Setting up a gym is not complicated, although there are some aspects that you must take into account. In this buying guide you will find the best materials and accessories.

Where can I use Google Translate?

Google translator It is available in a web browser version for Google Chrome, Firefox, Edge …

It is compatible with all. But it is also possible to use it in the iOS and Android app.

The web version is universal, because it works on both computers and mobile devices.

But we clarify that it does not have some of the functions of the apps, such as translations through the camera.

Can I translate text in other apps outside of Google Translator?

A few months ago, Google added the option to obtain text translations within other apps on your mobile, as long as you have the app installed Google translator.

When you’re in another app, you just have to tap on the Tap to translate option. Once you have a text on the screen in a language other than yours, Google translate will do your machine translation. You can see it in this video:

It is a very useful option that saves you from having to install other translation tools, and allows you to use apps in other languages.

Can I use it without an internet connection?

Yes, it also translates offline. Note that this reduces the languages ​​to 59. Not all of them are available offline, although the most important ones are. A Spanish English you will find it, but a Basque language will be more complicated.

To get the translation, open the app, go to the Settings tab in the top menu, and then click on the Offline translation option. Here you will see a list with the languages ​​downloaded to your terminal to carry out the offline translation, which will be empty if you have not used the function before.

In the next step, click the + icon in the upper right corner and then write in the search field the language you would like to download. Then, when you find the language, click on it and you will see a message that tells you what the file will occupy on your smartphone. Click on the Download button to download it.

Also, to obtain instant offline translations with camera mode, Click the icon of the feature located on the home tab and then click the button to download the translation file offline.

From this moment on you will be able to translate the language you have selected even when you do not have an Internet connection. Of course, keep in mind that not all functions will be active, but you can only translate text written with the keyboard or copied, as well as the one you capture with your mobile camera.

There is no doubt that the Apple iPad is the benchmark tablet in the market, however, in the Android world there are cheap alternatives that are also very competitive both in price and performance.

The Google translator continually improves thanks to artificial intelligence, big data and the cloud.

If you use it offline, redownload the languages ​​you use from time to time, to add the improvements.

Can the Google Assistant be used as a translator?

This application is not only valid for the translation of texts and you can use it within the Google Assistant. The only condition is that the Google translator installed.

Then you just have to say “OK Google”, and give the correct orders for the Google assistant to do the automatic translation.

In this tutorial we explain how to translate with the Google Assistant.

How does the web version of Google Translate work?

You can access the browser version from this link.

In the upper left corner you choose between translating a text that you are going to write, or a document that you can upload from your computer:

There are two windows on the screen. On the left you write or paste the text you want to translate. Just above you can see if Google has detected the language correctly. If not, select it yourself.

The translation will appear in the right window. If you want to translate to another language, choose it above that window:

You can enter text by dictating with your voice.

Also from an audio track that is playing, but for that you have to connect a microphone and speakers to the PC:

In the lower right corner, in the window with the translation, there are icons that allow you to copy the translation to the clipboard to paste it anywhere else.

There is the option to suggest a change if you think a translation is wrong, or share the translation by email or other means:

With the star icon, you save the text in your history, in case you need it in the future.

Can it be translated directly in the browser?

The truth is that yes, you do not need to enter the Translator’s website to translate. You can do it directly from the browser bar.

For example, if you want to translate the word kitchen into English, simply type in the Chrome bar or another browser that uses the Google search engine: how to write kitchen in English, and you will get the translation:

Another option is to write the word translator in the Google search engine.

The window seen in the previous image will open, and you can write the phrase you want to write.

How does the Google Translate app work?

Google translator it is available as an iOS and Android app.

Its operation is very simple, and very similar to the web version that we have just reviewed.

By default, you must enter the text you want to translate. Just above you can choose the original language, and to which you want to translate:

At the bottom there are several icons that activate new ways to translate.

These are exactly:

Camera: point the camera at a poster or text, and it will translate it in real time. Handwriting: tap to write a text by hand, and translate it. Conversation: very useful if you have to speak with a person who speaks another language. With the mobile microphone, it will translate the conversation in both directions (but you do not have to speak at the same time!) Voice: you can dictate the text you want to translate

If you tap on the button with the three horizontal lines (the main menu), you will access the translation offline.

You can also customize some things in Settings, such as the translation speed (the later, the better it will translate), or the region where you live, to adjust the default languages.