Google’s navigation service is going to receive a major update to make Christmas safer, more efficient and more complete. The idea is that users find all the information they need in the same application.

Last month Google introduced a series of new Google Maps functions to help users reduce their carbon footprint with each trip, as we discussed.

The new sustainability functions had as aim to help users select ecological routes for their trips, learn about bike and scooter sharing, and use the Navigation Lite feature while riding a bike.

And now Google is rolling out another bunch of options and tools for the navigation service in order to help shoppers and travelers avoid the holiday rush.

On the Google blog, the company announced that it is adding a new zoning feature to Google Maps. This function combines data from occupancy trends in real time to alert users when a neighborhood or part of the city is busier than normal.

This will help users avoid busy areas of the city when in a rush. This new tool will be called: Area Busyness. It will reach all users this Christmas and will also help maintain a safe distance.

Along with the Area Busyness feature, Google is expanding Maps tabs to be able to quickly consult in all airports, shopping centers and train and bus stations what type of shops there are, the numbers of the terminals, the car rental area, parking lots and much more.

The Google Maps tabs will also provide additional information, such as the store hours, their classification and the floor in which they are located.

Finally, Google has also announced that Google Maps will soon start showing restaurant price ranges across the United States based on user input, and the idea is that this will eventually reach the rest of the world by 2022.

The service will also begin displaying additional information such as outdoor seating availability, delivery options, curbside pickup support, and more on restaurant listings.

Little by little, Google Maps is becoming a total application where the traveler will not have to go to the browser to find new information, since everything necessary will be in the Google App itself.