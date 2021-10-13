The latest rumors suggest that Google would be thinking of offering up to four years of updates on its new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

The official launch of the new Google terminals is just around the corner, but that does not stop the rumors from coming to light. A couple of days ago we knew the vast majority of the details about these devices.

And, is that, there are almost no secrets about the interior and exterior of the new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. What has begun to be rumored is that Mountain View would offer up to four years of software updates for these computers .

The news may seem like a trifle, but it represents a paradigm shift at the Android level. To date, Google terminals are the ones that most enjoy software updates on Android and usually go through several versions.

But these updates fall short when compared to one of its direct rivals, Apple. And, is that, those of Cupertino offer six years of updates in their mobile devices, making them enjoy much more useful life.

Pixel 6 gets 4 OS Upgrades and 5 Years of Security Patches – Snoopy (@_snoopytech_) October 13, 2021

Google seems to have begun to rethink this and, at least, on its high-end devices the pace of updates will be a continuous flow. This new decision may be due to the fact that they now have their own processor.

To date they have had to depend on other manufacturers and, of course, having to update software without having control of the hardware is much more complicated than when you have control of these two factors.

Of course, it would not only be four years of software updates. It has also been rumored that they will offer up to five years of security updates to keep the device always up to date and protected from any attack.

So far all these are rumors, but there is not much left to know all the details of the new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The presentation date is October 19, when the day comes we will tell you everything first-hand.