12/16/2021 at 7:23 PM CET

Europa Press

The American tech giant Google has communicated to its staff that those employees who have not vaccinated against Covid-19 will be forced to leave and they could eventually be fired if they don’t get immunized against the coronavirus, according to an internal company circular accessed by CNBC.

In this way, the multinational would have given until last December 3 for their workers to prove their vaccination status or request a medical or religious exemption to subsequently contact those employees who, once the deadline had passed, had not provided evidence or whose exemption requests were not approved.

According to the document seen by CNBC, employees who have not complied with the vaccination rules before the deadline of next January 18 They will be placed on paid administrative leave for 30 days, after which the company will put them on unpaid leave to, if the situation continues, subsequently carry out the termination of the employment relationship.

“We strongly believe that our vaccination requirements are one of the most important ways to keep our staff safe and the operation of our services. We are committed to doing everything we can to help our employees get vaccinated, “said a Google spokesperson.

In this regard, the multinational have explained to Europa Press that This policy does not apply to Google offices in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region, since in the United States the company is complying with President Biden’s Executive Order that requires the Covid-19 vaccination of employees of federal contractors.

The administration Biden ordered US companies with at least 100 workers in November to make sure their employees are fully vaccinated before January 18 or periodic tests for Covid-19 are carried out, although the order has been judicially blocked while its constitutionality is examined in depth.

In this sense, the company specified that it has begun to apply its vaccination policy first in the United States and expand it to other countries as required by the respective laws.