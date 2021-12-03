We’ve been chasing Google’s smartwatch for too long, a product that experts and the public have been asking for from the Mountain View company for years. They have been made to beg, but it seems that this is the good one.

It seems that, this time, it is official that Google is going to make a Pixel Watch. Unlike the many times that this possibility has been rumored, now we would be facing a weighty confirmation, although it still does not come from Google itself.

As explained by the leak, the next wearable is codenamed Rohan, and executives reportedly told employees they plan to launch the watch next year.. That is, by 2022.

The watch, of course, will run Wear OS 3 to show its full potential the latest version of Google’s smartwatch software (right now only the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 carries that software but under the One UI layer).

It will be round and will not have physical bezels, or so the sources that have already seen the renders of the product assure. Hence, we cannot take this point too seriously, since from render to reality there is a whole world.

To nobody’s surprise the Pixel Watch will record our health and fitness metrics, just like all competing watches do right now. What we do not know is if it will have any exclusive technology in this field, but it seems difficult.

Among the things that are clear is that the Pixel Watch will not be a Fitbit device, rather it will be a wearable designed, manufactured and sold 100% by Google.

And we say this because, as you will recall, Google bought Fitbit last year, and according to what was said, it was possible that Fitbit would make watches with Wear OS in the future. To this day that has not happened.

Regarding the technical details, the leak says that the charging of the Pixel Watcxh will be apparently slow; the watch will use its own straps, like Apple’s; and it would come in different sizes, as the competition does so that it better fits each type of wrist.

As for the specific release dates, there is talk of spring 2022 at the earliest, although this is not certain. As for the price, what is speculated is that The Pixel Watch will cost around $ 349, if not more.

According to the leak, Google would be close to making the official announcement, so we have to be vigilant.