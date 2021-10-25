Google has a litmus test with its new Pixel 6, since much is expected of them with the Tensor processor at the head of expectations. Now we have known its results on Geekbench and things do not look very promising.

With the new Pixel 6 getting closer and closer, there are hardly any details that we do not know about them, because everything about the new Google smartphones has been leaking.

But, even so, there is an element that has us in suspense since its presentation: the Tensor processor. This SoC is the first that Google develops for their mobiles and it would be the first time that they abandon their collaboration with Qualcomm.

This move, to sideline the Snapdragons, was much talked about and criticized. Until they showed their own proposal. From that moment everything has been rumors, expectation and a lot of noise.

Google Pixel 6 Pro (2021) vs iPhone XS Max (2018) Geekbench resultNo comment🤐 pic.twitter.com/a11E4EqAhQ – S Pain🎛️ is busy irl (@ 9lekt) October 24, 2021

Now, shortly after these phones are real, it seems that the performance of the Tensor has been leaked thanks to a synthetic test done with Geekbench 5. As you can see, The results have been posted on Twitter and the disappointment is palpable.

According to this leak, the Tensor would give results of 1,012 points in single core and 2,760 in multicore. To get an idea, it is a lower score than Apple’s A12 processor that it launched in 2018 (more than 3 years ago).

Tensor A12 Snapdragon 870 Single Core 1.0121.1171.029 Multi Core 2.7602.9323.488

And, as we see in the table that we have developed just above, It would also fall behind the Snapdragon 870, a top-of-the-range SoC but from the past 2020. This means that it is far behind the new Snapdragon 888.

With the Tensor, Google may have sacrificed raw performance, but they claim that it is possible that with its added control in both hardware and software, the operating system runs significantly smoother on the Pixel 6 than on competing phones.

The disappointing t scorescould also be attributed to the energy efficiency part of the Tensor, since it is possible that Google intentionally wanted this chip to have an inferior performance in order to offer the best autonomy on the market.

There is much to know, and until the phones go on sale we will not be able to do the same tests ourselves, so we have to wait and take this information with tweezers. A synthetic score is one thing and user experience is another.