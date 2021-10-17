(CNN Business) – Google decided to take measures so that climate change deniers cannot make money through their platforms or spread disinformation about the climate through advertisements.

The company said Thursday that it will no longer allow advertising to appear alongside “content that contradicts well-established scientific consensus on the existence and causes of climate change.” Google will also ban ads that deny the reality of climate change.

The policy, which goes into effect next month, applies to any content on YouTube and other Google platforms that refers to “climate change as a hoax or scam,” as well as content that denies that “greenhouse gas emissions greenhouse effect or human activity contribute to climate change. “

“We have heard directly from a growing number of our advertising partners and publishers who have expressed concern about ads appearing alongside or promoting inaccurate claims about climate change,” Google said in its announcement Thursday. “Advertisers don’t want their ads to appear alongside this content. And publishers and creators don’t want ads promoting these claims to appear on their pages or videos.”

Big tech companies have faced mounting pressure in recent years to do more to fight climate change, including taking action against the climate-related lies spread across their platforms. However, as some of the big platforms have shown in the past, consistently implementing a policy after it is announced tends to be the most challenging part.

Last month, Facebook announced its own plans to combat climate-related misinformation, including $ 1 million in grants to verify information on false claims.

This week, Google also announced several new tools for raising awareness about the weather, including a feature in Google Maps that shows users the most environmentally friendly route.