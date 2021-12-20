In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

It is one of the action cameras with the best value for money that you can buy and with a great video quality.

GoPro is the quintessential action camera brand. Although it has competitors everywhere, there is nothing like a GoPro because they are cameras that last forever, practically indestructible.

If you want to have a camera capable of recording 5K video and a good quality that will last you years, this GoPro HERO9 Black is on sale on Amazon for less than 340 euros. This is its all-time low price.

Action camera that offers 5K video and 20 MP photos, a new video stabilization system, larger screens and greater autonomy than the previous model. It is resistant and submersible up to 10 meters.

It is a very interesting price. It costs 90 euros less than it should and also, if you hurry, you can have it at home before Christmas.

GoPro HERO9 Black is a very compact camera, with touch screen to see what you are recording and as a great novelty, a front screen so you can see how you record yourself. That is why it is a perfect camera to take with you on vacation wherever you go.

Your sensor is capable of take photos at 20 megapixels and record video in 5K at 30FPS, although it is better at 4K because it achieves 60FPS recording. Of course, you will need a good large capacity microSD card to store all your photos and videos.

It is totally watertight, so you can put it in the water and coat it in the snow or in the sand. In addition, its design makes it withstand blows and even the most awkward hands. You can even use this GoPro HERO9 Black as a webcam connected to your computer.

The sheer amount of accessories you can find for this camera is incredible. You can add lights, microphones, bigger screen, housings… everything you can imagine is available in stores like Amazon.

If you are interested in this camera, we advise you to first get a compatible microSD card. When recording 5K and 4K video at high speed, you need a UHS-1 card. Our recommendation is a 256GB SanDisk Extreme for capacity and speed.

