Gorillaz is one of the most famous musical groups of the last decades. Slowly but surely, the band publishes musical and visual material for their millions of fans around the world and very soon they will come up with something completely spectacular. During a recent interview with Apple Music, Damon Albarn, musician and creator, announced that he is developing a film for Gorillaz and that it will arrive exclusively on the Netflix platform. Something completely surprising is coming for fans of Albarn and associates.

Gorillaz emerged to the world in 2001 with a self-titled album and it didn’t take long to gain global attention. 2-D, Noodle, Murdoc Niccals and Russel Hobbs won the affection of the public and triumphed at that time with several singles, the most prominent being “Clint Eastwood.” Over the years, Gorillaz has released several albums and presented ambitious material that expands the lore of the characters. But now we know that a movie is on the way. Here the recent statements of Albarn:

I’m on Netflix because we’re making a full-length Gorillaz movie with them. We have a writing session in Malibu this afternoon. It is really exciting to do that. It’s something we’ve wanted to do for a long time. He’s been through so many incarnations … this Gorillaz making a movie. Honestly.

Last year, Albarn He spoke to Radio.com about some interesting plans that have finally advanced to become the ambitious project that he is putting together with the largest streaming entertainment company:

Making an animated film that is somewhat abstract is quite a risk for a film studio because it is so expensive. I see a lot of people making animated videos these days, but I don’t think they really touch the quality of ours. We are more in the world of Studio Ghibli.

Nowadays the entertainment options are many, and it is comforting to know that after work or school we can come home willing to see whatever we want. Netflix has become one of those indispensable platforms for life, its extensive catalog allows you to enjoy movies and series at any time of the day. Everyone loves Netflix, and boy do they spend several hours playing content. The minds behind Gorillaz are well aware of the company’s success and their decision to join forces with it is obvious.

At first, Netflix was dedicated to the production of series and films without great impact among the most prestigious awards events, however, with the passage of time its objectives have changed and now we see it more and more present in the maximum celebrations of the seventh Art. In a short time we discovered that the company founded by Reed Hastings came to change the rules of the game in the world of cinema. While the big Hollywood studios are inclined towards huge and pompous releases, Netflix prefers exclusive releases on its platform, or occasionally in limited theaters if it wants to compete for prizes. The Gorillaz animated film will hit the catalog exclusively and fans can now get ready. At the moment, no tentative release date has been shared.

