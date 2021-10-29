The CEO of Caixabank indicates that the market points to the rise of the Euribor, the index that marks the price of mortgages, “in a scenario of persistent inflation”

Encourage economic recovery as a priority for economic and fiscal policies, but without losing sight of the signals already set by the market that point to two scenarios: rise in income. interest rates and prices in the form of persistent inflation. That is the message launched by the CEO of Caixabank, Gonzalo gortzar, about the reflection that central banks will have to make in the next two years.

According to Gortzar, “we see a strong recovery, with activity indicators such as the job creation in increasing levels and also those of consumption. For example, our cards already show an increase of between 14 and 15% with 2019. But we are in the initial phase and we have to do everything possible to consolidate growth “, he assured in the presentation of the bank’s results in the first nine months of 2021, in which they have earned 4,801 million after the merger with Bankia.

The short-term challenges are set by the sanitary control of the pandemic itself, the high inflation due to the prices of energy and the difficulties in supply chain that affects companies and reduces their activity. “We are optimistic at heart, but the recovery will be gradual and with obstacles. It is important that fiscal, economic and monetary policy continue to help to ensure that we get out of this situation,” he added.

This policy set by the central banks is “correct” for Gortzar, “because before making any move we have to make sure we get out.” This movement is a rise in interest rates, which is not expected in the short term. Another thing is what the market ventures in the longer term. “I absolutely believe the president of the European Central Bank when she says that there will be no rate hike in 2022. With this negative scenario we work. But in the long term, the market indicates an expectation that inflation will reach 2.5%. That means that something happens and in the coming months you have to be vigilant to see how it unbalances the balance. In the short term there will be no movement in rates, but we have to have a debate in the medium-long which measures will lead to stability in the public accounts. Because now it is the correct one but it is not sustainable in the long term, “he analyzed.

With indicators that indicate that the rise in prices may be “more persistent and prolonged over time”, the market is already seeing an impact on the Euribor. “We have to manage with negative scenarios, but it is already assumed that it can return slightly positive in early 2023, crossing 0 to stay very low. That will be good for society, which wants them to be low, and stops being a problem for savers. But we have been negative for seven years and we have had false alarms that they were going to rise and it has not occurred, “he said cautiously.

ERE and labor reform

The negativity of the rates, beset by the pandemic, has had an impact that it has assumed with the increase in the efforts of its clients, which have grown after the merger with Bankia, of which there are two backlash: technological integration, which is finish the next quarter, and the exit of the 6,452 employees that they accepted the ERE “voluntarily”, has reiterated the CEO on more than one occasion. Next Monday, 1,202 workers will leave the company, to which will be added other remittances in January and March, so that at the beginning of April 70% of the planned contracts have been terminated. The bank received 2,000 more requests to exit than agreed with the unions in the restructuring and did not grant them. The savings that the ERE will generate in personnel will be almost 600 million and will begin to be reflected in the accounts as of the fourth quarter.

In this scenario, Gortzar was in favor of the labour reform that the Government intends to carry out, as long as it is “agreed” between employees and workers “because it is the key so that it lasts over time.” “The current reform has worked by creating jobs, but it has also generated an even higher level of temporary employment and precariousness, and that is not good, because companies invest less and people invest less. In the crisis of 2007 we went from unemployment from 8 to 27%, 18 points. In Europe, from 7 to 13%. The labor market can respond to shocks based on massive unemployment, “he pointed out.

One of the government’s proposals on which it was opposed is to cut tax exemptions for private pension plans in favor of those implanted in companies. “The Government is right to push the second pillar of employment plans and there is a 34% market share for it. Strengthening these plans is essential in this country because, with the aging of the population, it is necessary to save. But, while do not take off, reducing exemptions is premature “, ditch.

