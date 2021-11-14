Two teen idols get together, and this could result in a huge explosion of sensations for fans of both stars. It was 2007 when he hit the small screen Gossip girl, a dramatic television series that became a huge hit with young audiences, and to this day, despite a new version of the show already in existence, the characters are still fondly remembered by their fans.

Blake Lively, who played Serena van der Woodsen in the series, has had a discreet career in the cinema, but her time in that drama keeps it current, and it seems that now she is looking to explore new paths in productions, not only in front of the camera. . has indicated that we will soon see her as the producer of the film adaptation of The Husband’s Secret, a novel written by Liane Moriarty, where she will also be the protagonist.

Meanwhile, the star of tapes like A Little Favor – 82%, Deep Fear – 77% and Adaline’s Secret – 55% will now make her directorial debut with the music video for Taylor Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”. This year, the singer decided to relaunch an album under the title of Red (Taylor’s Version), where all the songs from the original album were re-recorded.

So far, the November 12 release has been a huge success, and everything that surrounds the stories he tells in these particular songs – largely related to Jake Gyllenhaal – is quite emotional for his fans. But it seems that Taylor does not want to waste time, and after the success of the short film All Too Well, where she directed, has just announced that the new video directed by Lively is released on the morning of Monday, November 15.

SURPRISE! NEW MUSICAL VIDEO TOMORROW at 10 am ET I was finally able to work with the brilliant, fearless and wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we make a toast and a little hell.

In the little glimpse the singer shared, a damaged wedding cake is suddenly attacked by a female hand. Also Ryan Reynolds’ wife is expected to have a cameo in the video, as Taylor likes to have her friends around with special appearances in their productions. Many hope this will be a big step for Lively, and that we will see her in more productions as a filmmaker soon.

It must be remembered that Swift decided to relaunch this album because the original no longer legally belongs to her, however, it seems that this was a decision with much better results than expected, and just look at the conversation it generated in networks and the number of views that your short film is generating with just two days on the web. In addition, with the intention of increasing the impact of the album, and to pamper his followers, he also added songs that he had written but were not recorded, in addition to the 10-minute version of “All Too Well”.