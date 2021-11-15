11/15/2021

On at 18:44 CET

Gabriel Ubieto

The government and the unions have closed an agreement to raise the social contributions of workers and thus pay for future pensions. The employer, for its part, has unmarked from the pact and initialed its second big ‘no’ to the Government in the last month and a half, after the refusal to support the increase in the minimum wage from 950 to 965 euros for this year. The Ministry of Social Security and the centrals have continued to file details and have ended up concluding the talks shortly after six in the afternoon. The details of the final agreement have not yet emerged, but the last proposal contemplated a 0.6 point increase in fees for 10 years.

“The Executive Committee of CEOE today rejected the Government’s proposal in relation to the Intergenerational Equity Mechanism of pensions “, reads the statement issued by the Spanish employers. The CEOE remains outside this part of the agreement to replace the approved sustainability factor -which was never implemented- by ​​the PP. Social Security considers the talks closed with them, at the expense of a script twist and a last call at the last minute. In any case, and while the pension reform must go through the amendment process in Congress, that opportunity to extend the agreement. Although, to this day, it does not seem like a plausible option.

Employers have not been satisfied from the first moment in assuming an increase in labor costs. The current government’s approach was to shore up the public pension system through higher income, not through reducing spending as proposed by the PP. The latest proposal from Escriva contemplated an increase in social security contributions by 0.6 points between 2023 and 2032. And, in the last meeting, Social Security put on the table three options to distribute this increase in costs between employers and workers; as explained by sources of social dialogue. One option contemplated an equitable distribution, three tenths for the company and three tenths for workers. Another was four tenths for the company and two for the workers. And the third was five tenths for the company and one for the workers.

This increase in income seeks to feed a pension piggy bank to cushion the progressive increase in public spending on the pension payroll when the baby boom generation gradually retires. The goal is to raise about 2,600 million euros annually, which, added to the financial income that the management of said fund could generate, could leave a final figure of about 41,000 million euros; according to social dialogue sources.

The Bank of Spain doubts the ‘Escrivá reform’

The governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos, has insisted that the pension reforms of 2011 and 2013 served to “guarantee” the sustainability of pensions under “prudent” economic and demographic scenarios. Parliament’s decision to revalue them based on the evolution of the CPI and to eliminate the sustainability factor, he warned, increase public spending by four to five percentage points of GDP if not offset by other measures. “That is the truth, that is the numbers, now it is up to the political power” to seek measures to make the system sustainable again, he concluded; as reported by Pablo Allende Salazar.